Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Australia Election: Polls And Politics, Australia Votes in High-Stakes Showdown

Australia Election: Polls And Politics, Australia Votes in High-Stakes Showdown

Australians have battled soaring inflation since Labor’s 2022 victory, with interest rates rising from 0.1% to 4.35% in just 18 months. Though the central bank eased inflation to 4.1% in February, housing prices and rents have continued to climb, pushing cost of living to the forefront of this election.

Australia Election: Polls And Politics, Australia Votes in High-Stakes Showdown

Australia Election: Polls And Politics, Australia Votes in High-Stakes Showdown


Australians hit the polling booths with energy and optimism on Saturday in a fiercely contested federal election that pits Prime Minister Anthony Albanese against opposition leader Peter Dutton. With cost of living, climate change, and Trump-era tariffs fueling debate, voters across the country—from sunbaked Outback towns to buzzing coastal cities—cast their ballots in what could become a game-changing poll. As opinion polls tipped Labor to retain power, Albanese promised, “I’ll leave nothing on the field over the next three years if I’m re-elected as Australia’s prime minister.” Meanwhile, over one-third of 18.1 million registered voters already voted early.

The Contenders: Grit Over Glamour

Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton lead with stories straight out of a working-class drama. Albanese, 62, grew up in a modest government apartment with his single mother in inner-city Sydney. Dutton, 54, started as a police officer in Brisbane’s suburbs after a brief university stint and even worked in a butcher shop. Their backgrounds offer a clear break from Australia’s more polished political past, adding relatable appeal to a race where authenticity matters as much as policy.

Money Talks: Cost Of Living Crunch Takes Center Stage

Australians have battled soaring inflation since Labor’s 2022 victory, with interest rates rising from 0.1% to 4.35% in just 18 months. Though the central bank eased inflation to 4.1% in February, housing prices and rents have continued to climb, pushing cost of living to the forefront of this election. Construction companies have folded, and households continue to tighten their belts. Voters now watch closely for a possible rate cut during the bank’s May 20 meeting, which could offer relief—or more uncertainty—amid global financial tremors.

Power Play: Coalitions, Climate, And Clean Energy

Dutton has pitched nuclear power as Australia’s future, calling it the only reliable path to emissions cuts. He wants to lift a decades-old ban and build the industry from scratch. Albanese takes the renewable route, investing in solar, wind, and clean-energy manufacturing. He promises to turn Australia into a clean energy superpower, betting on sunshine over reactors in the race for sustainability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tariff Trouble: Trump Casts A Shadow

US President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs on Australian exports added unexpected fuel to the campaign. Dutton, who once praised Trump as a “big thinker,” faced a dip in support, while Albanese scored points by calling the tariffs “economic self-harm” and “not the act of a friend.” Dutton later toughened his stance: “If I needed to have a fight with Donald Trump, or any other world leader, to advance our nation’s interest, I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Independents Rise, Boomers Decline

With Baby Boomers officially outnumbered, younger voters are steering the national conversation. Independents, especially those championing climate action and transparency, have gained traction and could play kingmaker if results force a minority government. At least 10 crossbenchers may decide who gets to form the next government if neither major party secures a clear majority.

Also Read: Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Filed under

Australia Election 2025

Australia is voting in a

Australia Elections 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead Of Albanese Vs Dutton Contest
newsx

Can Rajasthan Royal’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For Team India After IPL Heroics? ANSWERED
Australia Election: Polls

Australia Election: Polls And Politics, Australia Votes in High-Stakes Showdown
Three men from Tamil Nadu

Delhi High Court Steps In to Help Three Tamil Nadu Men Facing Death Penalty in...
The Jammu and Kashmir sec

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Set To Face The Worst? India Conducts Massive Crackdown In...
newsx

Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Australia Elections 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead Of Albanese Vs Dutton Contest

Australia Elections 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead Of Albanese Vs Dutton Contest

Can Rajasthan Royal’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For Team India After IPL Heroics? ANSWERED

Can Rajasthan Royal’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi Play For Team India After IPL Heroics? ANSWERED

Delhi High Court Steps In to Help Three Tamil Nadu Men Facing Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Drug Charges

Delhi High Court Steps In to Help Three Tamil Nadu Men Facing Death Penalty in...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Set To Face The Worst? India Conducts Massive Crackdown In Kashmir; Detains Over 100 Terrorism Supporters

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Pakistan Set To Face The Worst? India Conducts Massive Crackdown In...

Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Entertainment

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold Picture

Who is Avneet Kaur Dating? Actress Gains Spotlight After Virat Kohli Accidentally Likes Her Bold

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at WAVES Summit

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals First Glimpse Release Date, Not at

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After