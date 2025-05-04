In a stunning turn of events, Australians delivered a surprising result in their recent general election, not due to who won but to the scale of the victory. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his center-left Labor Party triumphed over their conservative rivals, securing a second term and marking a significant political comeback. Here are five takeaways from the unexpected outcome, which could reshape Australia’s political future.

1. The ‘Trump Effect’ Powers Another Left-Leaning Government

Albanese’s victory bears striking similarities to the outcome of Canada’s recent federal election, where the left-leaning Liberal Party surged to a surprising win, aided by the Trump effect, CNN reported. In the same way that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals soared to victory following the Trump administration’s tariffs and threats of annexation, Albanese’s defeat of Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton mirrored this trend. Dutton, dubbed a “Temu Trump” by critics, faced criticism for his rhetoric that echoed Trump’s style of politics, particularly his remarks about migrants and the media, CNN reported, citing recent surveys.

Despite Dutton’s claims that he was his “own person,” his reported associations with culture wars and his alignment with some of Trump’s ideologies seemed to turn off Australian voters, the report said. Dutton’s efforts to distance himself from Trump’s influence were not enough to win over the electorate, showcasing how Trump’s global impact continues to shape domestic politics in US-allied countries.

2. A New Era of Political Stability?

Saturday’s result could signal the end of a revolving door of leadership in Australia. Albanese’s decisive win made him the first prime minister in 20 years to secure re-election, setting the stage for potential political stability in a country that has seen six different leaders in the past 18 years. With at least 85 seats in the 150-seat lower house, Albanese’s Labor Party now holds a commanding majority, while the Liberal coalition is left with just 37 seats, reports suggest.

According to CNN, this result could pave the way for Albanese to establish a long-lasting legacy, akin to former Liberal Prime Minister John Howard’s influence in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Albanese’s ability to manage global challenges, including trade issues with the U.S. and navigating Australia’s response to tariffs, has so far showcased his political acumen.

3. Dutton’s Local and National Losses

In an unexpected twist, Peter Dutton not only lost the national contest but was also ousted from his own seat in Queensland, marking a personal and political blow. Labor’s Ali France emerged victorious, ending Dutton’s two-decade hold on the Dickson seat, the report said. France, a former journalist and para-athlete who lost her leg in a 2011 accident, paid tribute to her late son Henry, who passed away from leukemia last year.

Speaking to Sky News after her win, an emotional France reflected, “My son, Henry, he wanted me to do this. He was convinced that I would win this. I thought I wouldn’t be running, because I would be caring for him. And he would say to me, ‘No, Mum, you have to do this. I know you’re going to win this this time.’ And I feel he’s been with me on this journey.”

Dutton conceded the defeat, acknowledging France’s hard work and her son’s influence: “I said to Ali, her son, Henry, would be incredibly proud of her tonight, and she’ll do a good job as a local member for Dickson,” he said, according to CNN.

4. Economic and Climate Concerns

Voters in Australia appeared to prioritize economic and climate issues over the culture wars reportedly stoked by Dutton and his party. Albanese’s platform, which included addressing the rising cost of living and climate change, seemingly resonated more with Australians than Dutton’s rhetoric, which, some say, lacked substantial policy proposals at times.

Dutton’s stance on Indigenous ceremonies and migration, including his opposition to the government’s referendum on Indigenous recognition, did little to sway voters. Albanese, by contrast, promised relief on cost-of-living issues, including a tax cut, cheaper medicines, and 1.2 million houses to ease the housing crisis. On climate change, despite facing criticism for his support of new coal and gas projects, Albanese stressed the importance of renewable energy, pledging that all Australians must “work together to seize” the opportunities it presents for the nation’s future economy.

5. The Rise of ‘Kinder’ Politics

Albanese has long positioned himself as a champion of social mobility and a more compassionate form of politics. Reflecting on his upbringing, he often spoke about growing up in financial hardship, crediting his mother with instilling in him a positive outlook.

“My mum had a hard life, and we struggled financially, but she taught me to always be positive and see the best in people when it comes to Australia’s future,” he said during the campaign, according to CNN.

Albanese’s approach to politics was markedly different from Dutton’s style. When asked about the influence of Trump on his campaign, Albanese dismissed the notion, reportedly saying, “Dutton had done that by himself.” In his victory speech, Albanese emphasized respect and unity, even shutting down boos from the crowd when he mentioned Dutton. “What we do in Australia is we treat people with respect,” he insisted.

In a nod to his vision for Australian politics, Albanese asserted, “We do not need to beg or borrow or copy from anywhere else. We find it right here, in our values and in our people.”

(With inputs from CNN)

