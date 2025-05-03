Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • What Anthony Albanese’s Historic Win Means for Australia and What Comes Next | Explained

What Anthony Albanese’s Historic Win Means for Australia and What Comes Next | Explained

PM Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to win a second consecutive three-year term.

What Anthony Albanese’s Historic Win Means for Australia and What Comes Next | Explained

PM Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to win a second consecutive three-year term.


Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to secure a second consecutive three-year term — a feat not achieved since 2004, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The result marks a significant moment for the ruling centre-left Labor Party amid a tightly contested election defined by economic uncertainty and generational shifts in the electorate.

A Historic Second Term

The Australian Electoral Commission projected Labor to win 70 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, AP reported. The conservative coalition was projected to win 24 seats, with unaligned independents and minor parties expected to take 13. According to ABC election analyst Antony Green, Labor is on track to win 76 seats — enough for a slim majority — while the Coalition would secure 36.

Opposition Leader Dutton Concedes Defeat

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat on Saturday night, acknowledging the outcome. “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” Dutton said, according to AP. “Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s a historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that.”

What’s Driving the Result?

This election was dominated by two key issues: energy policy and inflation. Both Labor and the Liberal-National Coalition framed the campaign around the cost-of-living crisis that has affected millions. According to Foodbank Australia estimates, a total of 3.4 million households faced food insecurity last year, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, interest rates remained high despite a recent cut by the Reserve Bank to 4.1%, with another cut expected later in May — a move influenced by global economic volatility and trade tension stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

Albanese: Opposition Adopted American-style Politics

Albanese criticized the opposition for adopting what he described as American-style division. “We’ve seen the attempt to run American-style politics here of division and pitting Australians against each other and I think that’s not the Australian way,” he reportedly said.

The Labor Party accused the Coalition of following a “Trump-style” agenda, dubbing Dutton “DOGE-y Dutton” in reference to his cost-cutting and nuclear energy push. While Dutton argued that nuclear power would lower electricity bills, Labor warned it would come at the expense of public services.

Energy and China Relations

Labor also campaigned on its renewable energy record, asserting that gas, hydropower and battery storage would complement its push for a majority-renewables grid. The party pointed to its improved relations with China as a diplomatic win. Since taking office in 2022, Albanese’s government has helped lift AU$20 billion worth of trade restrictions, signalling a thaw in diplomatic tensions with Beijing.

A Generational Shift

The 2025 election marks the first time Baby Boomers were outnumbered by younger generations in the electorate, according to AP. This demographic shift made issues like affordable housing even more central. Both major parties pledged new schemes to support first-home buyers trying to enter an overheated market.

Will Labor Govern Alone?

Going into the election, Labor held a narrow majority with 78 seats, and the House has since been redrawn to 150 seats, the report said, adding that if Labor ends up with fewer than 76, it may be forced to negotiate with independents to form a minority government — a situation not seen since 2010.

If that happens, it may take days or even weeks to secure confidence and supply agreements from crossbench MPs. During WWII and again in 2010, Australia saw similar power-sharing arrangements.

ALSO READ: Albanese’s Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They Promised Voters

Filed under

Anthony albanese Australia election results Peter Dutton

newsx

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues
Thousands of supporters o

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights
newsx

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports
Serbian President Aleksan

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade
A Russian drone assault o

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media