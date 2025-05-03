PM Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to win a second consecutive three-year term.

PM Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to win a second consecutive three-year term.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian leader in over two decades to secure a second consecutive three-year term — a feat not achieved since 2004, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The result marks a significant moment for the ruling centre-left Labor Party amid a tightly contested election defined by economic uncertainty and generational shifts in the electorate.

A Historic Second Term

The Australian Electoral Commission projected Labor to win 70 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, AP reported. The conservative coalition was projected to win 24 seats, with unaligned independents and minor parties expected to take 13. According to ABC election analyst Antony Green, Labor is on track to win 76 seats — enough for a slim majority — while the Coalition would secure 36.

Opposition Leader Dutton Concedes Defeat

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat on Saturday night, acknowledging the outcome. “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” Dutton said, according to AP. “Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s a historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that.”

What’s Driving the Result?

This election was dominated by two key issues: energy policy and inflation. Both Labor and the Liberal-National Coalition framed the campaign around the cost-of-living crisis that has affected millions. According to Foodbank Australia estimates, a total of 3.4 million households faced food insecurity last year, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, interest rates remained high despite a recent cut by the Reserve Bank to 4.1%, with another cut expected later in May — a move influenced by global economic volatility and trade tension stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

Albanese: Opposition Adopted American-style Politics

Albanese criticized the opposition for adopting what he described as American-style division. “We’ve seen the attempt to run American-style politics here of division and pitting Australians against each other and I think that’s not the Australian way,” he reportedly said.

The Labor Party accused the Coalition of following a “Trump-style” agenda, dubbing Dutton “DOGE-y Dutton” in reference to his cost-cutting and nuclear energy push. While Dutton argued that nuclear power would lower electricity bills, Labor warned it would come at the expense of public services.

Energy and China Relations

Labor also campaigned on its renewable energy record, asserting that gas, hydropower and battery storage would complement its push for a majority-renewables grid. The party pointed to its improved relations with China as a diplomatic win. Since taking office in 2022, Albanese’s government has helped lift AU$20 billion worth of trade restrictions, signalling a thaw in diplomatic tensions with Beijing.

A Generational Shift

The 2025 election marks the first time Baby Boomers were outnumbered by younger generations in the electorate, according to AP. This demographic shift made issues like affordable housing even more central. Both major parties pledged new schemes to support first-home buyers trying to enter an overheated market.

Will Labor Govern Alone?

Going into the election, Labor held a narrow majority with 78 seats, and the House has since been redrawn to 150 seats, the report said, adding that if Labor ends up with fewer than 76, it may be forced to negotiate with independents to form a minority government — a situation not seen since 2010.

If that happens, it may take days or even weeks to secure confidence and supply agreements from crossbench MPs. During WWII and again in 2010, Australia saw similar power-sharing arrangements.

ALSO READ: Albanese’s Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They Promised Voters