Australia: Four Injured After Attacker With Boxcutter Goes On A Stabbing Spree In Sydney

Four people, including a police officer, were injured in a stabbing attack in Sydney early Sunday, according to police, marking the latest in a series of knife-related incidents in Australia’s largest city this year.

A man who fled the scene has been apprehended, and police confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public, as stated by New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley.

No fatalities occurred in the attack, which followed a “domestic-related” incident involving a car collision in the southern suburb of Engadine, police reported.

Police Superintendent Donald Faulds explained in a televised press conference that the attacker was armed with what appeared to be a boxcutter.

Aerial footage broadcast by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed two vehicles involved in the crash, surrounded by police tape.

Sydney, a city of 5 million people, has experienced a surge in knife attacks this year, leading the New South Wales government to strengthen knife laws. In June, the state parliament passed legislation allowing police to use electronic metal-detecting scanners to search individuals without a warrant at locations like shopping centers, sporting venues, and public transport stations.

Earlier in April, a knife attack in Sydney’s Bondi area resulted in six deaths and 12 injuries.

