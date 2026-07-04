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Home > World News > Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit

Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit

Australian authorities investigate a Facebook death threat against Indian PM Narendra Modi ahead of his July visit to Melbourne for a major summit.

Indian PM Narendra Modi heads to Melbourne for a three-day visit, featuring the Australia-India Leaders' Summit and major community events.
Indian PM Narendra Modi heads to Melbourne for a three-day visit, featuring the Australia-India Leaders' Summit and major community events.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 22:08 IST

Australian security agencies are on high alert after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a death threat ahead of his highly anticipated official visit to Australia. This comes after a comment was discovered on a Facebook post that was promoting the “Melbourne Meets Modi” community event. 
 
The alarming comment was discovered on a Facebook post that was promoting the “Melbourne Meets Modi” community event. This gathering is scheduled to take place at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on July 9.
 

Authorities Trace the Source

According to reports from The Australia Today, the message was posted by an account with the name “Abu Mustafa.” According to reports, the user warned that the stadium roof should remain closed or the PM would face deadly consequences.
 
The investigators are already tracking down the IP address which was associated with the account. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed they are treating the matter with extreme seriousness and refused to share any comments on whether any comments were made or not. There are multiple security agencies which are collaborating to guarantee the Indian leader’s safety.
 

High-Stakes Summit Proceeding as Planned

Despite the security scare, the three-day diplomatic visit will go ahead. PM Modi is scheduled to attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
 

PM Modi’s Australia visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Australia for a three-day trip, and during his visit he will hold bilateral discussions and participate in community events including the highly anticipated “Melbourne Meets Modi” programme.
 
A key highlight of the visit will be his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Australia–India Annual Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to take place in Melbourne from July 8 to July 10. Earlier, announcing the summit, Albanese underscored the growing importance of India in Australia’s strategic and economic outlook.
 
“As the world’s fourth-largest and fastest-growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia. I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders’ Summit,” Albanese said.
 
The reported security threat comes at a time when Australian authorities are placing heightened emphasis on safeguarding high-profile international visits. While officials have confirmed that security remains a top priority, they have not disclosed further details about the investigation or any additional measures planned for PM Modi’s visit.
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Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit

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Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit
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Australia Investigates Online Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead of Melbourne Visit

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