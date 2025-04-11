Australia Next Top Model Star Lucy Markovic Dies At 27 Just Hours After ‘Fighting For Her Life’ Post

Lucy rose to fame at 17 on the ninth season of *Australia’s Next Top Model* in 2015, where she charmed viewers with her grace, wit, and finished as the runner-up.

Australian model and Australia’s Next Top Model alumna Lucy Markovic has died at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare and life-threatening brain condition known as arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Thursday through a statement on Lucy’s official Instagram account, which read:

“Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed away. She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace.”

Just hours before the announcement, her family had shared a plea on social media, revealing Lucy was “battling for her life.”

Lucy first captured national attention as a 17-year-old contestant on the ninth season of Australia’s Next Top Model in 2015. With her poise, grace, and signature dry sense of humor, she quickly became a fan favorite and ultimately finished as the season’s runner-up.

Her appearance on the show marked the beginning of a thriving international modeling career. Lucy walked the runway for world-renowned fashion houses including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Oscar de la Renta, and Givenchy. She also appeared in major fashion campaigns and graced the pages of Marie Claire and multiple international editions of Vogue.

Battling a Rare Condition

In March 2025, Lucy revealed via Instagram that she was preparing to undergo surgery for a brain AVM — a rare and complex tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow in the brain and can lead to seizures, brain damage, or stroke. Describing the AVM as “the size of a golf ball,” she shared an image of her brain scan and expressed both hope and vulnerability in the caption:

“Full flood of emotions in this time. Life’s a journey and I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Despite her condition, Lucy continued to model, dance, and share moments of joy with her followers, earning admiration for her strength and authenticity.

Tributes Pour In

Following her death, tributes flooded in from across the global fashion industry. Her agency, Elite Model Management, shared an emotional statement:

“Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humour. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself — her warmth, her laughter, her light.”

Fashion icon Donatella Versace, who worked closely with Lucy, also expressed her sorrow in a social media tribute:

“I am so sorry to hear about Lucy. Rest in peace, beautiful girl.”

Close friend and fellow model Cartia Mallan wrote:

“Heartbroken to say the least. I can’t even put into words how kind, radiant and caring she was as a human. Not to mention how insanely beautiful and talented she was.”

Model Amelia Ross added, “Rest in peace. Your biggest supporter forever. Does not feel real. Gone too soon.”

