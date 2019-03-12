Australia and Singapore have suspended the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their airspace on Tuesday following the deadly crash of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on March 10. China and Indonesia also have banned the airlines on its aerospace after the deadly incident.

Australia and Singapore have suspended the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in their airspace on Tuesday following the deadly crash of Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on March 10. As per the Australian Aviation Authority, it has stated that all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from the country has banned in the wake of two deadly plane crashes involving the brand new aircraft.

Breaking: Australia's aviation safety authority has banned all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from the country in the wake of two deadly plane crashes involving the brand new aircraft | @pwhatch https://t.co/ywxo02Lzyb — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) March 12, 2019

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) too suspended the Ethiopian Airlines in its fleet. Meanwhile, Singapore Aviation has maintained that the ban is temporary and the Aviation Ministry will review the situation in the coming days.

On Sunday, Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 was crashed and killing around 157 people on board. This happened just after a few months later when a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia killing 189 on board.

China also banned the airlines on its aerospace after the deadly incident. Hours after China, Indonesia too has banned the airlines on its fleet.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has said that it has also grounded five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft and is currently not flying any of the planes in its fleet. Air Italy, Oman Air, Turkish Airlines and Russian airlines too have reported that they were closely following the ongoing investigation into the crash and were in contact with aircraft officials.

