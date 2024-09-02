The charges include 28 counts of rape, 190 counts of indecent treatment, 67 counts of making child exploitation material, four counts of producing such material, and one count of distributing it.

A former childcare worker in Australia, Ashley Paul Griffith, has pleaded guilty to raping and sexually abusing dozens of young girls under his care over a span of more than 20 years. The 46-year-old confessed to committing a staggering 307 offences at childcare centers in Brisbane and Italy between 2003 and 2022, as revealed in a Queensland court on Monday.

The court heard that most of Griffith’s victims were under the age of 12. In a harrowing session, the judge’s associate spent over two hours reading out the charges against him. Griffith has been described by police as one of Australia’s most notorious paedophiles.

The charges include 28 counts of rape, 190 counts of indecent treatment, 67 counts of making child exploitation material, four counts of producing such material, and one count of distributing it. The severity and volume of the charges have left a lasting impact on the victims’ families, many of whom were present in court.

Emotions ran high as parents heard the names of their children read aloud in connection to Griffith’s heinous crimes. One mother, speaking to ABC News, expressed her horror: “We see people going [into the childcare centre now], and I think, this happened to my child in that room. It’s a room of horrors.”

The father of the same child struggled to comprehend how Griffith was able to carry out his crimes undetected for two decades. The couple shared that while they have informed their daughter about what happened, her young age prevents her from fully understanding the situation. “As she grows up, we’ll deal with that as it comes, but it’s going to be something we deal with through our lives now,” the father added.

Griffith’s arrest in August 2022 by Australia’s federal police came after they discovered thousands of photographs and videos of his abuse uploaded onto the dark web. Although the faces in the footage were obscured, investigators managed to identify Griffith by a unique set of bedsheets seen in the background of the videos. Police believe he meticulously recorded all of his offences using his phones and cameras.

Initially charged with over 1,600 child sex offences in November last year, many of these charges were later dropped. Griffith remains in custody and is awaiting sentencing, which will occur at a later date.

This case has shocked Australia, highlighting the deep scars left by such prolonged abuse and the critical need for vigilance in protecting children from predators.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support are available through various support services.

Read More: Rise Of AfD In Germany: Party Set To Win First State Poll Since WW2