Australian Defence Force Academy Prohibits Chinese Academic Visits To Campus

Amidst the escalating military tensions with China, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra has imposed restrictions on research collaborations with China, which include halting of visits from Chinese academics to its Canberra campus. Reports ABC News.

As per an internal communication between UNSW Canberra’s academic departments, it indicates that the university will no longer lead projects involving Chinese universities.

Several postgraduate programs at UNSW Canberra are associated with the Australian Defence Force (ADF), such as the Master of Explosive Ordnance, which is part of the training for staff at Australia’s new Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise.

Additionally, UNSW Canberra also notified its staff that it will not support collaborative research involving Chinese university affiliates. However, UNSW Sydney is not affected by this policy change, reports ABC News.

But, despite these restrictions, UNSW Canberra continues to offer lucrative PhD scholarships to Dongguan University in Guangdong.

Meanwhile, since the 1980s, UNSW has provided education to officer and midshipman cadets at the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) in Canberra and offered postgraduate programs for Defence civilians and other students. Previously, a substantial number of international students at UNSW Canberra were from China.

