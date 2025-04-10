Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
  Australian MMA Coach Jailed In US Over Visa Error, Describes 'Inhumane' Treatment

Australian MMA Coach Jailed In US Over Visa Error, Describes ‘Inhumane’ Treatment

In a detailed report posted on Instagram, Mr. Subotic explained that he was intercepted by immigration officials upon arrival and taken to a private room for interrogation.

Australian MMA Coach Jailed In US Over Visa Error, Describes ‘Inhumane’ Treatment


Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Renato Subotic has claimed he was held for 24 hours and jailed in the United States for a visa misunderstanding when he arrived in the country. Subotic, also the head coach of the MMA Australian National Team, was going to the US to deliver a coaching seminar.

In a detailed report posted on Instagram, Mr. Subotic explained that he was intercepted by immigration officials upon arrival and taken to a private room for interrogation. He was allegedly detained there for almost three hours despite giving full cooperation and explanation of his purpose of travel.

Even after explaining everything, they told me that there was something wrong with my visa,” he wrote. “Just like that. No explanation of what was going on, no opportunity to speak with anyone, and no rights. They handcuffed me, loaded me into a car, and took me to federal prison.

The MMA trainer recounts a nightmare experience in detention. Subotic alleged he was deprived of his personal belongings, fingerprinted, photographed, and issued prison attire. “They took everything off me. Removed my clothes, issued me jail clothes, fingerprinted me, took pictures, searched me. Issued me a blanket and sheet,” he explained.

Within the prison wing, Subotic explained that the place was in disarray. He saw convicts brawling over meals and shared a disturbing anecdote about how he had to put his items on a mattress that was “covered in blood and urine.” In another episode, he claimed he had a confrontation with two men who tried to take his items. “We fought. I recovered my stuff. The other guy ran out of the cell, yelling,” he continued.

Subotic was released and deported after 24 hours. He is now in Australia and contemplating legal action against US authorities for what he describes as “inhumane treatment.”

“Something has to be done about the way I was treated. Hope this never happens to anybody else,” he said.

The incident has fueled discussions of the treatment of foreign nationals on US borders, particularly in relation to tighter immigration enforcement policies launched in recent times. Although the case of Subotic is unlikely to be directly connected to illegal immigration, the critics argue it is indicative of wider problems with the immigration and customs enforcement apparatus.

The US Department of Homeland Security has made no statement so far regarding the incident.

