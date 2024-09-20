Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to Address Espionage Concerns with Indian PM Modi at Quad Leaders’ Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is poised to raise serious concerns regarding a network of alleged Indian spies operating in Australia during his upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in the United States. This diplomatic engagement, set for this weekend, comes in the wake of Australia expelling multiple Indian intelligence operatives linked to espionage activities.

Background on Espionage Activities

In 2021, Australian authorities interrupted what they described as a “nest of spies” attempting to gather sensitive information on defense and trade. The operatives were also accused of monitoring the Indian diaspora in Australia. The gravity of these allegations was underscored by ASIO Director Mike Burgess, who revealed that foreign agents had built targeted relationships with both current and former politicians, and had even established connections with at least one foreign embassy and a state police service.

In a March 2021 statement, Burgess noted, “They monitored their country’s diaspora community. They tried to obtain classified information about Australia’s trade relationships.” The revelations led to the expulsion of a number of officials by the previous Morrison administration, although the specific identification of India as the culprit was not made at that time.

Prime Minister Albanese’s Approach

Albanese indicated his intent to address these espionage concerns diplomatically, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a respectful dialogue with India. “Those discussions will no doubt be something that is raised,” he stated, while also revealing that these discussions would occur behind closed doors. He added, “I raise issues privately. (That’s) how we deal with things diplomatically. And I’ll continue to do so.”

Strengthening Australia-India Relations

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, Albanese reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral relationship between Australia and India. He highlighted the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations and acknowledged the growing presence of the Indian diaspora in Australia, which he referred to as “the largest growing group of people in Australia.”

“I spoke with Prime Minister Modi just a couple of weeks ago… I spoke with him after his re-election and congratulated him on getting elected another term,” Albanese shared, emphasizing the continuity of diplomatic communication.

Focus on Indo-Pacific Security

In addition to addressing espionage concerns, the leaders at the Quad Summit, which also includes US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, will discuss broader security issues in the Indo-Pacific region. This meeting represents a significant opportunity for collaboration and dialogue among the four nations, especially in the context of rising geopolitical tensions.

