Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted a selfie this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Osaka in Japan.

Kithana acha he Modi!, Mr. Morrison tweeted. Australian Prime Minister is seen wearing a blue suit while Prime Minister Modi is wearing a brown jacket over white attire in the photo.

Hours later, PM Modi replied to the tweet by saying that he is stoked about the energy of the bilateral relations between two countries.

PM Narendra Modi also met US President Donald Trump this morning before the official opening of the G20 session. Prime Minister had put forward on Friday, a five-point approach to address challenges faced by the world today including terrorism, unilateralism at global financial institutions and protectionism. He said, rapidly changing technologies such as digitization and climate change were not just the concern for this generation but future generations as well. He also added that development can only be in the right direction if it reduces inequality and contributes to empowerment. PM opined that terrorism was the biggest threat to humanity as it not only affect communal harmony but also affects economic development and social progress.

The first day of the Summit on Friday was dominated by public shows but on the second day, all eyes will be on a trade showdown between China and America. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet today in a bid for a truce in a long-running trade dispute that has seen imposing of hundreds of billions of tariffs on each other’s imported goods.

