Friday, May 16, 2025
Australia’s Most Decorated Living Soldier Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Appeal Over Unlawful Killings In Afghanistan

Ben Roberts-Smith’s fall from national hero to accused war criminal deepened on Friday, as Australia’s highest-decorated living veteran lost his appeal in a defamation case over unlawful killings in Afghanistan. The Federal Court upheld media reports detailing the former SAS soldier’s alleged role in four murders.

Ben Roberts-Smith loses appeal in defamation case over unlawful Afghan killings; vows to take fight to Australia's High Court.


Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living war veteran, has lost his appeal against a court ruling which found he had unlawfully killed four people during his deployment in Afghanistan. The decision was handed down by a full bench of the Federal Court in Sydney, which unanimously rejected the former soldier’s attempt to overturn a 2023 defamation verdict.

Defamation Case Stems from 2018 Media Reports

The case dates back to 2018, when The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times published a series of reports alleging Roberts-Smith was involved in the unlawful killing of Afghan civilians during his time with the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) between 2006 and 2012. In 2023, a judge found that the newspapers had successfully proven their reporting and that Roberts-Smith had not been defamed.

The allegations painted a disturbing picture of misconduct and brutality. Several fellow soldiers testified that Roberts-Smith had committed grave violations of military law and ethics.

Allegations Include Multiple Unlawful Killings By Ben Roberts-Smith

Among the most serious accusations, Roberts-Smith was said to have fatally shot an unarmed Afghan teenage spotter and to have kicked a handcuffed Afghan man off a cliff, before ordering his execution. Another allegation claimed that he coerced a junior soldier into killing an elderly, unarmed Afghan man as a form of initiation or “blooding” the rookie.

In a further disturbing claim, Roberts-Smith was alleged to have killed an Afghan man with a prosthetic leg and taken the limb back to Australia. The court heard that the prosthetic leg was later used as a drinking vessel by soldiers—a detail which the judge cited in calling Roberts-Smith “callous and inhumane.”

Ben Roberts-Smith Vows to Pursue High Court Appeal

Despite the damning judgment, Roberts-Smith continues to maintain his innocence and insists that he has not received a fair hearing.

“I have only ever asked for a fair and just hearing – that has not occurred,” he said following Friday’s ruling. He also reiterated his denial of what he described as “egregious spiteful allegations” and stated he would “immediately” pursue an appeal in the High Court.

Roberts-Smith has never faced criminal charges over the incidents. Unlike civil cases, where claims are judged on the balance of probabilities, criminal charges require proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Journalist Calls for Criminal Accountability

Nick McKenzie, the investigative journalist behind the original reports, responded to the ruling by calling for legal accountability through the criminal justice system.

“It should not be left to journalists and brave soldiers to stand up to a war criminal. Australian authorities must hold Ben Roberts-Smith accountable before our criminal justice system,” McKenzie said.

He also paid tribute to those affected by the veteran’s alleged actions.

“I want to acknowledge the Afghan children and women who have lost their fathers and husbands,” McKenzie added, commending both the whistleblower soldiers and the Afghan families for their courage.

Filed under

Afghanistan Ben Roberts-Smith

