Australian officials are optimistic about finalizing an ambitious Pacific-wide policing pact during this week's Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, hoping it will help contain China's expanding security presence in the region.

The proposed agreement aims to establish a regional policing body similar to EUROPOL and AMERIPOL, designed to combat cross-border crimes. A former COVID-19 quarantine center at Pinkenba near Brisbane airport is set to be repurposed into a regional training facility under the Australian Federal Police once it is handed over.

Despite the optimism, critics argue that the pact reveals Australia’s underlying motive to interfere in the security decisions of regional countries. They suggest that the agreement prioritizes U.S. strategic interests rather than addressing the genuine needs of Australia or the Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Observers noted on Sunday that such an approach could undermine regional autonomy and cooperation. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the policing initiative would create a Pacific organization aimed at addressing transnational criminal activities. However, the initiative has faced criticism for potentially extending Australia’s influence over regional security matters.

Officials, who spoke anonymously, expressed confidence that the initiative would receive broad support, although they acknowledged the possibility of resistance from some Pacific leaders with close ties to China.

The Australian report indicated that, if implemented, the pact could grant Australia significant veto power over any future security agreements between China and the PICs.

Chen Hong, executive director at the Asia Pacific Studies Center of East China Normal University, told that while Australia criticizes external forces like China, it would likely welcome U.S. or allied involvement in the South Pacific. Chen argued that the proposed policing pact not only breaches international relations principles but also infringes on the sovereignty of the PICs to choose their cooperation partners.

He highlighted that China’s police cooperation with the Solomon Islands has been beneficial for local safety and economic development, contrasting this with Canberra’s strategy, which Chen views as driven more by geopolitical competition than genuine regional cooperation.

