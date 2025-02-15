Author Claims She Had A Baby With Elon Musk, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Author Ashley St. Clair has sent social media into a tailspin with her shocking claim that she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk’s child five months ago

Author Ashley St. Clair has sent social media into a tailspin with her shocking claim that she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk’s child five months ago. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she made the revelation in a cryptic post, urging the public and media to respect her child’s privacy.

The Bombshell Announcement

St. Clair’s post included a short Latin phrase, translating to “the die is cast (thrown),” signaling an irreversible moment. She followed it up with a note, stating:

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She further pleaded:

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Social Media Reactions and Speculation

The internet exploded with reactions—some congratulating St. Clair, others questioning the credibility of the claim. Musk, known for his often direct responses on X, has yet to confirm or deny the news.

This revelation adds another layer to Musk’s complex personal life, as he is already known to have 12 children with multiple women.

Elon Musk’s Expanding Family

Musk, the world’s richest man, has fathered children with:

Justine Wilson (his first wife) – Six children, including twins and triplets through IVF.

– Six children, including twins and triplets through IVF. Grimes (singer) – Three children, including the widely known X Æ A-Xii (Lil X).

– Three children, including the widely known (Lil X). Shivon Zilis (Neuralink executive) – Twins Strider and Azure, plus another child born in 2024.

With St. Clair’s claim, Musk’s alleged child count could rise to 13.

What’s Next?

As media outlets scramble to verify St. Clair’s statement, Musk’s response—or lack thereof—will likely shape the public narrative. Given his history of unconventional family dynamics, this latest revelation, if true, would not be entirely surprising.

For now, the internet remains divided: Is this claim fact, fiction, or just another chapter in the ever-dramatic life of Elon Musk?

