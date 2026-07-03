Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral: Why Iran Invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Representatives; Full List of Indian Dignitaries Attending

Preparations for the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in full swing on Friday with authorities expecting millions of mourners and a number of foreign dignitaries to join the official ceremony. The body of Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrived at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex ahead of the funeral, state media reported. A huge crowd of mourners gathered on the streets of Tehran ahead of the funeral ceremonies, which are scheduled to take place from July 4 through July 9. Meanwhile, Indian delegations that are going to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will leave for Iran today.

Why Iran Invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Representatives to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral?

Iran invited representatives of Art of Living Founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to attend the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its efforts to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties with India.

Iran has invited spiritual leaders along with politicians from India by aiming to promote interfaith dialogue and to deepen people-to-people relations.

Both representative Brahmachari Pragyachaitanya and Gautam Vig have reached Tehran to take part in the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s former Supreme Leader.

Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji’s representatives, Brahmachari Pragyachaitanya and Gautam Vig, have reached Tehran to participate in the state funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Iran — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026







Who Is Attending Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral From India?

Ahead of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral, Irna invited several Indian political leaders and religious figures to attend the ceremony. India will officially be represented by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hanain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita who will travel with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s coffin has been brought out for the farewell ceremony next to the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh… pic.twitter.com/ifUMYS4dX0 — ساسان (@eghtesadnia) July 2, 2026







Among those invited are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Pawan Khera, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Khurshid said Kharge will not be able to attend the funeral ceremony. So, the Congress President has nominated Khurshid to represent him. He said, “The Congress president is unable to go, and has specifically nominated me to represent him and the Congress party, which is what I will do. I will travel in the special flight that is going at 4 o’clock, and I hope to be there for all the events that are part of the burial ceremonies of Ayatollah Khamenei.”

“There are invitations to many people, and I am not quite clear about who all might be going. Obviously, there is a problem of seats and the number of people who can be accommodated. But we have confirmed to the Iranian authorities that on behalf of the Congress party and the Congress president, I will be representing,” he added.

Iran also invited a number of quite prominent Shia religious leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Aga Syed Hassan Al-Musavi Al-Safavi, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, and Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Besides this, Iran also brought in an Indian Jain monk and spiritual guide, Acharya Lokesh Muni, who is the founder of the international social organisation Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, to attend the state funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Also Read: Who Are Iran’s Top Ceasefire Negotiators the US Feared Israel Could Target?