Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei In Coma? Son Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, 85, is reportedly facing a serious health crisis, with rumors suggesting he is in a coma, sparking speculation about his succession. Reports indicate that Khamenei secretly designated his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor, despite opposition from members of the Assembly of Experts.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, 85, is reportedly facing a severe health crisis. This has led to speculation about the future of Iran’s leadership.

Ayatollah Khamenei in coma?

The health of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been a topic of concern for some time. Reports indicate that he has been seriously unwell, with some sources claiming he is in a coma. This situation has intensified discussions regarding his succession. According to Iranian media outlet Iran International, Khamenei convened a meeting of 60 members of the Assembly of Experts on September 26, where he instructed them to make an immediate and confidential decision regarding his successor.

New reports from Iran and around the world have suggested that before Khamenei went into coma, he had designated his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor. This is reported to have happened during a confidential meeting of the Assembly of Experts. The news has raised significant questions about the political situation in Iran and the implications of a dynastic succession.

Mojtaba Khamenei selected as the next Supreme Leader?

During this meeting, Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly selected as the next Supreme Leader. However, sources indicate that there was significant opposition among assembly members regarding both the decision and the process. Many members felt pressured to agree to Mojtaba’s selection, with allegations that threats were used to ensure unanimity.

The Assembly of Experts, tasked with overseeing the Supreme Leader’s role, faced an unusual situation during this meeting.

It is reported that despite initial resistance to Mojtaba’s candidacy, assembly members ultimately reached a unanimous decision.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei was born in 1969 in Mashhad, is the second son of Ali Khamenei. He has studied  theology under his father’s guidance and has become a cleric himself, teaching at the Qom seminary. He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel and has three children.

Mojtaba’s political career began in earnest during the controversial elections of 2005 and 2009, where he was a staunch supporter of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Allegations suggest that he played a significant role in Ahmadinejad’s victory in 2009 amid widespread protests known as the Green Movement. During these protests, Mojtaba was reportedly involved in suppressing dissent.

Read More: Ayatollah Khamenei’s Office Refutes Health Rumors; Posts Supreme Leader’s Photo With Iran’s Ambassador

Ayatollah Khamenei iran Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
