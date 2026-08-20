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Home > World News > Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila

Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila

Pakistani TikTok creator Shamso Bibi, known as Ayesha Gilamana, was shot dead in Taxila after alleged death threats over a financial dispute.

Pakistani TikTok creator Shamso Bibi shot dead in Taxila (Images: X)
Pakistani TikTok creator Shamso Bibi shot dead in Taxila (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 12:18 IST

Pakistani TikTok creator Shamso Bibi, known online as Ayesha Gilamana, was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Taxila near Islamabad on August 14, allegedly after receiving death threats linked to a financial dispute. Reportedly, the 28-year-old had more than 1.3 million followers and was killed on Pakistan’s Independence Day. Her brother, Niamatullah, has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to intervene. Police have arrested at least four suspects, including two men accused of helping the alleged gunman escape, ARY News reported.

Ayesha Gilamana called outside home before fatal shooting

According to a complaint filed by Bibi’s father, Fazal Sahibzada, his daughter received a call from a man identified as Kashif, who asked her to come outside her home in Taxila. She then left with her sister and brother in a car. As they neared a market, two motorcycle-borne men intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.

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As per reports, a bullet struck Bibi in the neck and she died from her injuries. A CCTV video circulating online appears to show two men stopping the car before one pulled out a pistol and fired at close range. The driver then lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a dumper truck. Bibi’s sister was seriously injured in the crash.

Ayesha Gilamana had millions of likes and followers

Sahibzada said his daughter had been making TikTok videos for around three to four years and had built a substantial audience. “My daughter Shamso Bibi used to make TikTok [videos] and had been doing so for nearly three to four years,” he said in the complaint, according to Arab News. “It had over 30-35 million likes and over one million followers,” he added.

The family has since deleted Bibi’s TikTok account, while her YouTube page also appears to have disappeared. Her father alleged that she had been receiving threats from two men over demands for repayment of money. He said he had a “strong reason to believe” that one of them could be responsible for her murder.

Ayesha Gilamana killing adds to concerns over attacks

The killing has added to growing concerns over attacks on young women who have built large audiences on social media in Pakistan. TikTok has a huge user base in the country. DataReportal’s Digital 2026: Pakistan report, citing TikTok’s advertising data, estimated that the platform had 79.9 million users aged 18 and above in Pakistan as of late 2025.

Various TikTok female creators have been murdered in some instances, leading to fears about the security of women who are active on social media. The murder case involving Bibi is still under investigation, and the police have started interrogating the suspects who have been detained.

Also Read: US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K ‘Part Of India’ During Srinagar Visit; Pakistan Strongly Protests    

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Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila
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