Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash In Kazakhstan: Bird Strike Suspected As Cause, Preliminary Probe Reveals

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, leaving at least 35 people feared dead. The aircraft, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing following what authorities suspect was a collision with birds, according to Russia’s aviation watchdog.

Bird Strike and Emergency Landing

The crash occurred after the flight’s commander decided to divert to an alternate airfield following an onboard emergency. Russia’s aviation watchdog stated on Telegram, “Preliminary: after a collision with birds, due to an emergency on board, its commander decided to ‘go’ to an alternate airfield – Aktau was chosen.”

Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed that the plane attempted an emergency landing approximately three kilometers from Aktau. However, officials have not clarified why the plane crossed the Caspian Sea before the crash.

Kazakh authorities reported that 32 survivors, including two children, were rescued from the crash site. Emergency specialists are continuing search and rescue operations, while a government commission has been formed to investigate the incident. Efforts are also underway to support the families of the victims.

Possible Contributing Factors

The crash comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, with drone strikes targeting southern Russia and a nearby Russian airport temporarily closed due to drone activity. Questions have been raised about whether airspace restrictions influenced the jet’s diversion to Aktau.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed their condolences to the victims’ families. Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, noted that some survivors remain in critical condition and vowed to pray for their recovery.

As investigations proceed, authorities are working to uncover the full circumstances of the crash, while ensuring support for the survivors and the families of those who lost their lives.

