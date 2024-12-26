A tragic Azerbaijan Airlines crash has left 38 dead, with chilling final words from the pilot, "I can't execute, control is lost." Evidence suggests the Embraer E190AR was mistakenly struck by a missile, escalating questions about regional air defense protocols.

“I can’t execute, control is lost!”—these were the haunting final words of the pilot of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight moments before it crashed, claiming the lives of 38 people.

The Embraer E190AR aircraft, en route to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya region, was reportedly struck by a surface-to-air missile, possibly mistaking it for a Ukrainian drone, according to mounting evidence and eyewitness accounts.

Passengers’ Final Goodbyes

In the tragic moments leading up to the crash, passengers reportedly made video calls to loved ones, bidding their final farewells. The accident has been linked to shrapnel damage, consistent with a Pantsir-S1 missile strike, allegedly launched from the Naursky district of Chechnya.

Survivors recounted hearing an explosion outside the plane, further supporting the theory of a missile strike. The rear section of the jet, found intact in Aktau, Kazakhstan, bore visible signs of shrapnel damage.

The Fateful Flight Path

The flight was scheduled to land in Grozny, Chechnya—a region governed by Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid recent Ukrainian drone attacks in the area, air defense systems, including Pantsir-S1 units, had been deployed.

Shortly before the crash, Grozny airport was abruptly closed, leaving the crew scrambling for alternatives. Communications between the pilots and air traffic control reveal their desperate attempts to manage multiple failures.

At 8:12 a.m., the crew reported losing both GPS systems. By 8:16 a.m., the pilot described a “bird strike in the cockpit,” though this was later deemed an incorrect assumption. At 8:17 a.m., he reported, “I can’t execute, control is lost,” and moments later stated, “My plane is losing control.”

Despite attempts to reroute to Mineralnye Vody in southern Russia and later Makhachkala, a Russian airport on the Caspian Sea, the plane ultimately disappeared from radar before crashing near Aktau.

Missile Strike Allegations

Reports from the Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for its proximity to security services, suggest that air defense units under Kadyrov’s command mistakenly targeted the plane.

“The pilot mistook the strong blow to the plane for a collision with a flock of birds,” the channel stated. However, it added, “The damage indicates that a missile fired by air defense systems likely exploded near the plane.”

Evidence points to the incident occurring 18 kilometers north of Grozny at an altitude of 2,400 meters. Independent investigative outlets have corroborated that shrapnel marks were visible on the jet’s fuselage and vertical stabilizer.

A Chaotic Response

The closure of Grozny airport under a “carpet plan” protocol, used to address drone or missile threats, may have compounded the tragedy. Investigative journalists from the Volya Telegram channel reported that air defenses indiscriminately engaged airborne objects during the closure.

“Grozny airport was closed for flights. But the passenger plane was already landing, which air traffic control prohibited at the last moment,” they stated.

Two attempts to land in Grozny failed, forcing the crew to head for Aktau. The damaged aircraft, however, was unable to reach safety.

Investigation Faces Resistance

Kazakhstan, where the crash occurred, has refused to allow Russia or Azerbaijan to participate in the investigation. “This way we will have all the facts, the black box, and the evidence,” said a member of the Kazakhstan investigation commission.

Russian officials initially claimed a Ukrainian drone was involved. However, experts dismissed this theory, noting that drones typically explode upon impact, whereas the jet showed signs of external shrapnel damage.

