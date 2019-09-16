B.B. King's 94th birth anniversary: Google doodle has paid a tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter, guitarist to late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary. In the doodle, there is a vibrant animated video with a soulful track and singer can be seen holding a guitar. BB King began his career with the recording in the year 1949.

B.B. King’s 94th birth anniversary: Google has dedicated its doodle to the ace singer-songwriter, guitarist, late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary. The doodle features a vibrant animated video with a soulful track and singer can be seen holding a guitar. In the year 1925, King was born near the town named as Itta Bena in Mississippi and began his recording career in 1949. In a series of various accomplished works, Three O’Clock Blue is still remembered as one of the best works of BB king.

His most popular classic works remain The Thrill is Gone and Every Day I Have the Blues. The professional life of the singer was flourishing. While the singer struggled to find a balance in his personal life. He got married twice. The first was with Martha Lee Denton and later to Sue Carol Hall. However, his both marriages got failed.

Blues musician BB King was considered to be one of the most remarkable musicians of all the times. He won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 1987.

There is an interesting anecdote related to King’s love for music when he has been shown in the doodle. In the year 1949, King rushed inside a burning nightclub, risked his own life for his beloved guitar.

Google in its doodle has revealed an illustration about Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animator Nayeli Lavanderos from Brooklyn who came up with the Rock Me Baby.

Speaking about the relevance of the B.B. King’s topic to them personally, the guest artist Steve Spencer said, that he had seen BB performing with a very well-known band which played the guitar only for 23 minutes. He had played for an hour with the bigger act’s band. He was impressed with the generosity of spirit. As a musician, he already won me but on that day he gained much more respect as a person.

