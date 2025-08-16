US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

The US flew fighter jets and B2 bombers over Vladimir Putin’s head as he shook hands with President Trump on the red carpet in Alaska.

Two US B2 stealth bombers landed at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson just hours before the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deployment represents roughly 10% of the Air Force’s entire B-2 fleet. These bombers are the same type Trump previously used during strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in June. Defense analysts suggest the show of force is intended to assert U.S. military dominance over Russia ahead of the talks. According to defense analysis site TWZ, additional B-2 bombers may be en route, with the total U.S. fleet numbering just 19 aircraft.

What It Means?

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) highlighted the significant military presence in Alaska, noting over 100 fifth-generation fighter jets were stationed in the state. He emphasized Alaska’s strategic importance for the summit.

“Putin understands strength & power – Alaska exudes both. Huge military presence, cornerstone of US missile defense, 100+ 5th-gen fighters, @11thAirborneDiv, & a major American energy producer,” Sullivan posted on X.

Putin is coming to the table because of the threat of serious secondary sanctions. We are in a position of power, bringing him to U.S. soil for peace talks. He sees our military strength, energy dominance, many allies, and a President who knows how to negotiate and make peace. — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) August 15, 2025

Trump and Putin Meet In Alaska

Trump and Putin greeted each other on the tarmac in Alaska ahead of discussions centered on the Ukraine war. The world is watching to see whether Trump can influence a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Trump is expected to be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump told Fox News’s Bret Baier:

Holy shit… the U.S. just flew fighter jets and B2 bombers over Vladimir Putin’s head when he was shaking hands with the U.S. president on the red carpet in ALASKA!!! Damn son! That’s cold as hell 😬🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q6UOc5fBA4 — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) August 15, 2025

“We’re going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and I think it’s going to work out very well – and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast.”

The two leaders last met in 2018. On Friday morning, Trump remarked that he and Putin share “a good respect level, on both sides,” and expressed hope that the summit will produce meaningful outcomes.