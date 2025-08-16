LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

The US flew fighter jets and B-2 bombers over Vladimir Putin’s head as he shook hands with President Trump on the red carpet in Alaska. The deployment, roughly 10% of the entire fleet, signals U.S. military strength. The world watches as both leaders prepare to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Fighter jets and B-2 bombers fly over Putin during handshake with Trump in Alaska, signaling U.S. military strength. Photos/X.
Fighter jets and B-2 bombers fly over Putin during handshake with Trump in Alaska, signaling U.S. military strength. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 01:15:37 IST

The US flew fighter jets and B2 bombers over Vladimir Putin’s head as he shook hands with President Trump on the red carpet in Alaska.

Two US B2 stealth bombers landed at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson just hours before the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deployment represents roughly 10% of the Air Force’s entire B-2 fleet. These bombers are the same type Trump previously used during strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in June. Defense analysts suggest the show of force is intended to assert U.S. military dominance over Russia ahead of the talks. According to defense analysis site TWZ, additional B-2 bombers may be en route, with the total U.S. fleet numbering just 19 aircraft.

What It Means?

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) highlighted the significant military presence in Alaska, noting over 100 fifth-generation fighter jets were stationed in the state. He emphasized Alaska’s strategic importance for the summit.

“Putin understands strength & power – Alaska exudes both. Huge military presence, cornerstone of US missile defense, 100+ 5th-gen fighters, @11thAirborneDiv, & a major American energy producer,” Sullivan posted on X.

Trump and Putin Meet In Alaska

Trump and Putin greeted each other on the tarmac in Alaska ahead of discussions centered on the Ukraine war. The world is watching to see whether Trump can influence a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Trump is expected to be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump told Fox News’s Bret Baier:

“We’re going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska, and I think it’s going to work out very well – and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast.”

The two leaders last met in 2018. On Friday morning, Trump remarked that he and Putin share “a good respect level, on both sides,” and expressed hope that the summit will produce meaningful outcomes.

Tags: trump putin alaska meetinngTrump-Putin meetus news

RELATED News

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: ‘Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…’

LATEST NEWS

La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts
US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts
US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts
US Flies B2 Bombers Over Putin’s Head As He Shakes Hands With Trump – Social Media Reacts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?