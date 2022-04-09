The Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan is set to face the dreaded no-confidence motion against it in the country’s National Assembly today. This comes after a decision by the PTI-backed Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to dismiss the motion was overruled by the Pakistani Supreme Court. The SC had observed in its judgement that the Deputy Speaker’s decision to dismiss the no-trust vote and dissolve the National Assembly did not hold legality. The SC overturned the Deputy Speaker’s ruling and reinstated the National Assembly. The court also declared that the Prime Minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as on April 3. Moreover, the court ordered the Speaker to hold a no-trust vote “not later than 10:30 am on April 9”.

“The Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session, and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday 09.04.2022, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for 03.04.2022 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007 (“Rules”),” the Supreme Court verdict said.

The Supreme Court also ordered that, in event of a defeat for Imran Khan, the opposition will get to elect the Prime Minister. The opposition has threatened the Speaker with legal consequences on failing to conduct the no-trust vote as ordered by the country’s top court.