Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Back on Earth! Here’s How ISRO Reacted To Sunita Williams’ Return From Space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully landed back on Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita Williams


In a heartwarming message, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) extended a warm welcome to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams after her safe return to Earth. ISRO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space expressed admiration for her resilience and dedication, stating, “Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!” He further emphasized India’s growing ambitions in space exploration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed a desire to collaborate with Williams in the future.

Sunita Williams Returns After Nine-Month Space Mission

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully landed back on Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their return journey was facilitated by the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which splashed down off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST. Originally planned for just eight days, their mission was significantly extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Williams, a veteran astronaut with multiple space missions under her belt, was received with great enthusiasm and admiration upon her return. In India, her ancestral village in Gujarat held special prayers for her safe landing, showcasing the deep-rooted pride and connection the country shares with her achievements in space exploration.

Challenges Faced by Astronauts After Space Missions

Spending an extended period in space presents several physiological challenges for astronauts. Williams and Wilmore will now undergo rigorous rehabilitation to counteract the effects of microgravity. Some of the key health challenges astronauts face upon returning include:

  • Muscle Weakness: The absence of gravity leads to muscle atrophy, necessitating extensive physical therapy.
  • Bone Density Loss: Prolonged exposure to microgravity results in weakened bones, increasing the risk of fractures.
  • Balance and Coordination Issues: The inner ear, responsible for maintaining balance, is affected, making movement difficult upon landing.
  • Fluid Redistribution: Without gravity, body fluids shift upwards, leading to headaches and vision problems.

To combat these issues, astronauts maintain a strict exercise regimen while in space and undergo intensive rehabilitation upon their return.

