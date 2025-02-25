Bad News For Pakistan! Donald Trump Shuts Down This Pakistan-Owned Migrant House In New York City

The Donald Trump-led United States has decided to close the migrant shelter housed at the Pakistan government-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.

In a significant strategic move, the Donald Trump-led United States has decided to close the migrant shelter housed at the Pakistan government-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Reports indicate that the city had been paying an estimated USD 220 million annually to operate this facility. This decision follows growing controversy regarding the use of American taxpayers’ money to fund migrant accommodations. The move is believed to be influenced by pressure from Trump’s supporters, particularly from the Make America Great Again (MAGA) group, as well as the federal government.

New York Mayor Announces Closure of Roosevelt Hotel Shelter

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, who had previously faced corruption allegations under the Biden administration and later shifted support toward Donald Trump, confirmed the closure of the shelter. Adams had been housing migrants at the hotel at an approximate rate of USD 200 per night for its 1,025 rooms.

New York City had entered into a three-year, USD 220 million agreement with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to use the Roosevelt Hotel as a migrant shelter. The deal was signed in May 2023.

Protests by MAGA Supporters and Trump’s Criticism

In 2023, New York City saw an influx of approximately 4,000 migrants per week. During this period, images of migrants camping outside the Roosevelt Hotel led to outrage among MAGA supporters and certain New York residents. Donald Trump and his followers accused the Democratic administration of “housing illegal migrants in luxury hotels.” The controversy escalated, fueling demands for policy changes and stricter border regulations.

Shehbaz Sharif Sparks Controversy with Bold Statement

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has drawn significant attention after making a dramatic declaration that has put his credibility in question. Known for his passionate public addresses, Mr. Sharif proclaimed that if Pakistan does not surpass India in economic growth and development, he would no longer be called Shehbaz Sharif.

Animated Speech in Dera Ghazi Khan

During a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, a city in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Shehbaz Sharif delivered an emotionally charged speech. He was seen raising his fists, thumping the podium, and gesturing energetically as he addressed the audience.

Promising improvements in Pakistan’s economic and social landscape, Mr. Sharif stated, “We will work day and night to ensure the situation in Pakistan improves. The Almighty has always blessed Pakistan.” In a moment of heightened emotion, he added, “My name won’t be Shehbaz Sharif if due to our efforts Pakistan does not leave India behind” in economic growth and development.

Swearing on Nawaz Sharif’s Life

To further reinforce his determination, Mr. Sharif referenced his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “I am Nawaz Sharif’s fan, his follower. Today, I swear on his blessed life that till the day I have the energy and the will to do so, we will all work together to take Pakistan to greatness and defeat India,” he declared.

Economic Challenges Facing Pakistan

The Prime Minister’s visit to Dera Ghazi Khan aimed to assure citizens that his government is committed to addressing pressing economic and social issues. During his visit, he announced several infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the region’s development.

Pakistan has been struggling with a severe financial crisis for several years, burdened by substantial international debt. As a result, the government has implemented strict austerity measures, impacting the daily lives of its citizens.

Social Media Backlash and Public Criticism

Following the speech, clips of Mr. Sharif’s statements went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism. Many people accused him of making unrealistic promises without offering any concrete plans for achieving them. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) mocked the Prime Minister, questioning the feasibility of his ambitious claims.

Notably, less than two weeks before his bold statement about surpassing India, Shehbaz Sharif had called for renewed diplomatic talks with New Delhi. However, India has maintained a firm stance that any discussions can only take place if Pakistan eliminates terrorism from its soil.

“Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs has consistently stated.