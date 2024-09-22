Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

The announcement follows the recent creation of a Children and Family Film Award, set to debut in next year's EE BAFTA Film Awards, and a Family Award in the BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA To Add Three New Categories For Its Annual Award Show- Know Details Here!

BAFTA announced exciting new changes to its annual Television Awards and TV Craft Awards on Sunday. For the first time, three new categories will be introduced, dedicated to recognising outstanding children’s television programming and the talented individuals behind it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Three new categories celebrating children’s television and the talented people who bring the genre to life on and off screen will be introduced in next year’s awards. From iconic characters beloved by families around the world, to the developmental and educational theory underpinning high-quality children’s programming, the genre has sparked endless joy and creativity in the hearts and minds of younger audiences,” said the British Academy.

The new categories include the Children’s Scripted Award, which will honour scripted shows such as dramas and comedies, both live-action and animated. The Children’s Non-Scripted Award will focus on factual programmes, including documentaries, news, and factual entertainment.

The Children’s Craft Team Award will also celebrate behind-the-scenes teams working on both scripted and unscripted children’s shows. “All three categories will focus on celebrating television for audiences aged 16 and under,” BAFTA said.

The announcement follows the recent creation of a Children and Family Film Award, set to debut in next year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards, and a Family Award in the BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA also added that these five categories were developed with input from industry experts and the newly formed Young BAFTA Advisory Group, which was created to guide BAFTA’s year-round programmes for children and young people, as well as to support creatives in the children’s screen industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“All five categories have been developed in consultation with sector peers and the recently formed cross-industry Young BAFTA Advisory Group, created to steer BAFTA’s year-round programmes for children and young people as well as its ongoing support for creatives and practitioners working in the children’s screen industries,” the Academy said.

Sara Putt, BAFTA’s chair, said, “Film, games, and television hold a magical, unique, and vital place in our culture, and the children’s stories made for our screens are so often developed with immense skill, warmth, and creativity.”

Andrew Miller, chair of the Young BAFTA Advisory Group and BAFTA trustee, added: “The children’s screen industries lead the way when it comes to diverse and educational storytelling, and it’s an important and essential talent pipeline… Many on and off-screen creatives and practitioners working across the sector owe their careers to children’s media, including me.”

BAFTA’s new award categories aim to highlight the importance of children’s programming in shaping young minds and celebrate the people who bring these stories to life.

(With Inputs From ANI)

