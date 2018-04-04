In the biggest oil discovery since the year 1932, Arabian Gulf island nation Bahrain has announced that it has discovered 80 billions barrels of oil. The newly discovered oil fields contain high quantities of oil and gas. The Gulf country has proven oil reserves of just 125 million barrels. Currently, Bahrain has only one field under its control. It is a major financial boost for Bahrain, as the country is the smallest oil producer in the Gulf region.

The Arabian Gulf island nation Bahrain announced that it has discovered 80 billion barrels of oil. If claims are true, it is as much as Russia’s oil reserves. The Persian Gulf country also claimed that it is biggest oil discovery since the year 1932. According to the reports of the Bahrain official news agency, the newly discovered new oil fields might contain high quantities of oil and gas, on the country’s western coast. However, officials are yet to estimate the quantity of oil and gas discovered. However, reports said that field is understood to dwarf Bahrain’s current reserves.

Talking about the development, Bahrain’s oil minister Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “Initial analysis demonstrates the find is a substantial level, capable of supporting the long-term extraction of tight oil and deep gas. It is a major financial boost for Bahrain, as the country is the smallest oil producer in the Gulf region. According to the recent government statistics, it was pumping roughly 50,000 barrels of crude a day in 2014. According to United States Energy Information Administration, Bahrain’s neighbor Saudi Arabia has 266 billion barrels in reserves. The Gulf country has proven oil reserves of just 125 million barrels.

Currently, Bahrain has only one oil field under its full control. Under the terms of a 1958 agreement with neighbor Saudi Arabia, the country share revenue from another offshore field called Abu Sa’fah. Bahrain is not a member of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), an intergovernmental organisation of 14 countries, headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Although, it has joined the cartel and other major producers in an agreement designed to limit oil production and support prices. The agreement will exist until 2018.

