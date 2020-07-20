UK-based solidarity committee 'Bramsh', brought out hundreds of supporters, victims protesting against Pakistan's killing of people in Balochistan, institutionalised rapes against Baloch women causing it immense humiliation and pressing the need for accountability.

A massive protest was organised by Bramsh solidarity committee against the killings of Baloch women in Balochistan at the hands of death squads and Pakistani paramilitary forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday.

The protesters raised slogans against the ever-increasing human rights violations in Balochistan and against the Harnai incident where Pakistan army killed the family of Qaisar Chalgarri including, his 9 years old daughter Naz Bibi.

Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, said, “Baloch community in the United Kingdom strongly condemn Pakistan military action in Balochistan and it’s death squads.”

Abdullah Baloch Leader of Balochistan Raji Zrumbesh Said, “Pakistan unleashed its death squads to create havoc and terror in Balochistan. They want to frighten the whole Baloch community by killing innocent Baloch women and attacking houses so people feel insecure.”

A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies. Many of them are languishing in detention centres whereas mutilated bodies of some of these abducted Baloch are found in isolated places.

A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of the international community and pressurize Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan.

