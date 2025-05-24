Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
Baloch American Congress President Urges PM Modi To Back Free Balochistan Movement

Tara Chand Baloch wrote to PM Modi, requesting India's backing for the Baloch people's national resistance against Pakistan's dominance.

Baloch American Congress President Urges PM Modi To Back Free Balochistan Movement

Tara Chand Baloch wrote to PM Modi, requesting India's backing for the Baloch people's national resistance against Pakistan's dominance.


Tara Chand Baloch, the President of the Baloch American Congress and a former Cabinet minister in the Balochistan government, has addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting India’s backing for the Baloch people’s national resistance against Pakistan’s dominance, news agency ANI reported.

This appeal was conveyed through two formal letters sent on behalf of the Baloch American Congress, directly addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. In his communication, Chand expresses appreciation for the Indian leadership’s prior attention to the Balochistan issue, particularly noting PM Modi’s remarks during his Red Fort speech, which he sees as a demonstration of moral support that inspired hope among the oppressed Baloch population globally.

“Your reference to Balochistan in your Red Fort address was embraced by Baloch people around the world as an indication of moral support for a nation that has been occupied, subjugated and terrorised by Pakistan,” Dr Chand stated.

 

The letter recounts the history of Balochistan’s coercive incorporation into Pakistan following the departure of the British in 1948, an event Dr. Chand describes as the start of “a cruel occupation.” He asserts that the Baloch people have suffered acts committed by a “jihadist army” supported by Pakistan’s military establishment at Rawalpindi GHQ.

“Governed by a jihadist army, this poorly conceived country is accountable for the disappearances, torture, deaths and displacement of thousands of my countrymen,” the letter claims, as reported by ANI.

He stressed that these actions are part of a larger campaign to suppress the Baloch national liberation movement, which has been ongoing for several decades. He also pointed out that China’s involvement in Balochistan presents an additional geopolitical danger.

Chand expressed disappointment that the Baloch national liberation movement has not gained international visibility, noting, “Outside of the Indian media, there is scant acknowledgement of the atrocities committed by the Pakistani state in Occupied Balochistan.” He urged New Delhi to assume a leading role on the global stage in raising awareness about this situation.

“Without substantial moral and political backing from the state level, Pakistan and its allies could extinguish the national resistance of the Baloch people, ushering in a new, more ominous phase of colonialism in Balochistan,” the letter suggests.

The document highlighted that Balochistan’s abundant natural resources and strategic coastal position are crucial for regional stability. Chand argued that a liberated and cooperative Balochistan would benefit peace-loving individuals in India, urging India to regard Balochistan as a critical geopolitical element of the 21st century.

Chand also commended India’s move on the Indus Waters Treaty, characterising it as a step that conveys a powerful message to Pakistan. “I commend your astute decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty on hold and to clarify to the jihadist generals of Pakistan that blood and water cannot coexist,” the letter quotes.

He stressed that the Baloch people hold high hopes for India’s leadership and are looking towards the Indian government with optimism.

The Baloch American Congress (BAC) is a registered political entity that aims to advocate for the Baloch national struggle for the right to self-determination and to defend the socio-cultural and political rights of the Baloch Diaspora in the United States.

Baloch American Congress Free Balochistan Movement PM Modi

