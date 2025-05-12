Baloch Commander Dr. Allah Nizar Seeks India’s Support To Fight Pakistan Says, ‘Just Give Us Those Seized Rifles And See’

Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) commander Dr. Allah Nizar has made a direct and fiery appeal to India, asking for symbolic military support to aid Baloch fighters in their ongoing resistance against the Pakistani military’s control over Balochistan.

In a bold statement, Dr. Nizar referred to the 93,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered to India during the 1971 war and said, “Let me make something very clear. India, be courageous and give us those 93,000 rifles that were seized during Pakistan’s surrender. Just those rifles—with ten bullets each—give them to us and we’ll show you how we fight Pakistan.”

BLF Commander Dr. Allah Nizar has sought India's help to fight the Pakistani army that is illegally occupying Balochistan- just give us those 93000 guns of surrendered Pak soilders with 10/10 bullets pic.twitter.com/6bGiHcPvYV — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 12, 2025

Rejecting any need for advanced weaponry or international intervention, the Baloch leader emphasized that they do not seek nuclear arms or missile support. “We don’t need nuclear weapons or missiles—just give us that. We will take care of the rest,” he said.

Dr. Nizar also slammed the Pakistani state’s ongoing disinformation campaigns against the Baloch movement. “All these rumours, all this propaganda—the world now recognises it as fake propaganda fabricated by Pakistan’s rogue state,” he said, underlining growing international awareness of the human rights situation in Balochistan.

The call for support is seen as another step in the Baloch resistance’s attempt to draw global attention to what they describe as a long-standing illegal occupation of their land and suppression of their people.

