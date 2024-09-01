Baloch Communities Rally In London And Amsterdam Against Pakistan’s Abuses In Balochistan

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), a Baloch organization advocating for Baloch independence from Pakistan, staged a protest outside the British Prime Minister's official residence in London to raise awareness about enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Protest Details

According to the report on Saturday, protesters carried banners, placards, and pictures of the disappeared, chanting slogans against severe human rights violations in Pakistan. Balochwarna news quoted Ibra Taj Baloch as saying, “August 30 is International Day of the Disappeared, and this day is dedicated to standing up and speaking out against this injustice.” She mentioned that her father, Mir Taj Mohammad Sarparah, was abducted by the ISI on July 19, 2020, and even after four years, he is still in their custody.

Statements from FBM Leaders

The gathering was also addressed by Shahvazar Baloch, Vice President of the FBM, who stated, “The protest is being held today against the enforced disappearances in Balochistan because thousands of Baloch have been abducted in Pakistan and Iran, leading to severe hardships for their families.”

International Solidarity

British activist Heather Joans, who participated in the protest, told Balochwarna news, “I am an ordinary citizen, and I am here today to express solidarity with the Baloch against the heinous crime of enforced disappearances. It saddened me deeply to learn that there is hardly a single household in Balochistan that hasn’t been affected by abduction.” She also urged the British government to take a strong position against Pakistani authorities, making it clear that the genocide of the Baloch people is unacceptable and must be halted immediately.

Participation and Similar Protests

Alongside members of the Free Balochistan Movement, a considerable group of Baloch residents living in the UK and British human rights activists took part in the protest. The day also saw a similar protest in Amsterdam, focusing on enforced disappearances by Pakistani security forces. The demonstration in Amsterdam included members of the Baloch community and Pashtun human rights activist Zar Ali Khan Afridi.

Calls for International Intervention

Latif Baloch, a participant in the protest, called on international organizations to address ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan, highlighting the daily mental and physical torture inflicted by Pakistani forces as unacceptable and unbearable.

Obaidullah Baloch, a member of the Free Balochistan Movement’s Executive Council, pointed to the occupation by Pakistan and Iran as the primary source of human rights abuses. He criticized Pakistan for exploiting Balochistan’s resources while infringing on the rights of its people.

Pashtun activist Zar Ali Khan Afridi linked the genocide of Baloch and Pashtun communities to Pakistani military operations, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention to address and end these injustices.

The Free Balochistan Movement called on international organizations to hold Pakistan and Iran accountable and to take immediate steps to protect the fundamental rights to freedom and sovereignty.

