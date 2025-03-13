Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis Narrative | NewsX Exclusive

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis Narrative | NewsX Exclusive

Baloch leader Mehran Marri has dismissed Pakistan’s account of the deadly train hostage crisis in Balochistan, alleging a cover-up and calling for an international fact-finding mission. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims the operation has ended, Marri insists the crisis is still unfolding.

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis Narrative | NewsX Exclusive

Baloch leader Mehran Marri rejects Pakistan’s account of the hostage crisis, alleging a cover-up and calling for an international probe.


Balochistan’s representative at the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) and European Union (EU) Mehran Marri, has rejected Pakistan’s official account of the deadly train hostage crisis, calling for an international fact-finding mission to uncover the truth. While Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that rescue operations have concluded with 21 hostages and four soldiers dead, Marri insists the crisis is far from over and alleges that Pakistan’s military is concealing the real extent of casualties.

The attack, carried out by separatist militants, targeted the Jaffar Express, which was transporting around 500 passengers through Balochistan province on Tuesday. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, stating they had derailed the train, killed 50 security personnel, and taken 214 passengers, including active-duty soldiers, as hostages, Reuters reported. However, these claims remain unverified.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Conflicting Death Toll 

Sharif announced that 33 Baloch insurgents were neutralized in the rescue operation. However, eyewitness reports paint a grimmer picture, with some claiming that more than 50 hostages were killed by the insurgents. The deployment of over 30 ambulances and 100 coffins in Quetta has further fueled suspicions that the actual death toll may be higher than reported.

Marri, speaking exclusively to the NewsX, dismissed Pakistan’s official figures, stating, “We should not believe anything the Pakistani Army says. They rely on lies from the beginning.” He maintained that the operation is still ongoing and that Baloch fighters continue to hold Pakistani soldiers hostage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan’s Version vs. Baloch Fighters’ Claims

Marri took to social media just hours before the interview to demand an international fact-finding mission to assess the situation in Balochistan, particularly in relation to the train hijacking. “Pakistan generally lives in denial,” he asserted. “They have cordoned off miles around the incident site, and no independent journalist is allowed access. The reality and the truth will only be revealed through an impartial investigation.”

According to Pakistani authorities, the insurgents indiscriminately killed hostages, but Marri denies that any innocent civilians were harmed. “Women and children were released in the first phase. Only Pakistani soldiers remained as prisoners of war.”

He further accused Pakistan’s military leadership of deliberately sacrificing their own soldiers to gain global sympathy. “The Pakistani military was willing to sacrifice 200 of their own soldiers in captivity,” Marri said. “They treat them as expendable. Maybe Beijing told them to do it to garner international support.”

Pakistani Army Runs the Show, Not the Government

Marri went on to challenge the Pakistani government’s credibility, asserting that Prime Minister Sharif had to wait 30 hours before receiving instructions from Rawalpindi on how to respond. “The Pakistani Army runs the show; politicians are just puppets,” he said. “There is no real journalism in Pakistan anymore. All information is controlled.”

When asked about accusations that Baloch militants receive support from Afghanistan, Marri dismissed them as distractions. “This is a war of independence. Who handles whom is irrelevant. The focus should be on Pakistan’s illegal occupation, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations.”

The Baloch insurgents, according to Marri, are not interested in negotiating with the Pakistani establishment. “If we wanted to sit at the table, we would have joined their government, made money, and become puppets. This is about independence, dignity, and sovereignty,” he said.

He emphasized that Baloch fighters were acting in accordance with international law, treating captured soldiers as prisoners of war rather than executing them. He accused the Pakistani Army of refusing to acknowledge them as such. “They gave a 48-hour ultimatum for the release of political prisoners, but Pakistan ignored it.”

Pakistan Vows Crackdown, Mehran Marri Dismisses It

The Pakistani government has vowed to crack down on the insurgents, accusing them of terrorism and murder. Marri scoffed at the statement, arguing that Pakistan itself lacks legitimate governance. “There is no government in Pakistan—only a military that uses civilians as mouthpieces,” he declared.

Marri also issued a direct appeal to the international community, particularly to the United States, India, and China, urging them to intervene in what he described as a genocide. He compared the Baloch struggle to the independence movements of East Timor and Bangladesh, arguing that the world must recognize their right to self-determination.

“We’ve been crying out for 75 years. Pakistan sells its services as mercenaries to the highest bidder, whether it be the U.S., China, or others. That’s why the world ignores us. But this genocide cannot continue forever.”

Watch Full Interview

Also Read: Balochistan Train Hijack: A Minute-by-Minute Account of the Deadly Siege as Survivors Recount the Horror

Filed under

Balochistan Liberation Army Jaffar Express

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions
newsx

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen
newsx

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children
Baloch leader Mehran Marr

‘Fighters Continue To Hold Pakistani Soldiers Hostage’: Baloch Representative Mehran Marri Disputes Pakistan’s Hostage Crisis...
The Karate Kid

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Russia Agrees With Ceasefire Proposal, But Need To Remove Root Causes Of Crisis: Putin

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

Dam Collapses In Zimbabwe, Claiming Lives Of At Least 5 Children

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The...

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To