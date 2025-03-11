Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Watch | Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Pakistani Train, Kills Soldiers, Takes 400 Hostages – Pakistan’s Separatist Conflict Escalates

Watch | Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Pakistani Train, Kills Soldiers, Takes 400 Hostages – Pakistan’s Separatist Conflict Escalates

The Baloch Liberation Army hijacked a passenger train in Balochistan, killing six Pakistani soldiers and taking hundreds hostage, escalating separatist tensions.

Watch | Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Pakistani Train, Kills Soldiers, Takes 400 Hostages – Pakistan’s Separatist Conflict Escalates


The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group seeking independence for Balochistan, has claimed responsibility for hijacking a passenger train and taking hundreds of hostages. The attack, which occurred on the Jaffar Express, resulted in the death of six Pakistani military personnel, the group said in a statement.

The train, carrying more than 400 passengers in nine bogies, was en route from Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under heavy fire. Railway officials confirmed the incident to Reuters, stating that the militants blew up sections of the railway track, forcing the train to stop before boarding it.

Hostages Held Amid Military Standoff

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, in a statement shared on social media, warned that all hostages would be killed if Pakistani forces launched a rescue operation. The group declared that any military intervention would be met with a forceful response. “So far, six military personnel have been killed, and hundreds of passengers remain under BLA custody. The Baloch Liberation Army takes full responsibility for this operation,” the statement read.

Pakistani security forces have reached the site of the attack, located in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan. Government spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that emergency measures had been imposed, and all institutions were mobilized to address the crisis.

Decades-Long Insurgency in Balochistan

Balochistan has been the center of a long-standing separatist movement led by groups like the BLA, which accuses Islamabad of exploiting the province’s abundant natural resources while neglecting its people. Despite being the largest province in Pakistan by landmass, covering nearly 44% of the country’s territory, Balochistan remains sparsely populated and economically underdeveloped.

The region is strategically significant due to the presence of Gwadar, one of the world’s largest deep-sea ports, which plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s connectivity projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Separatist groups have frequently targeted these projects, viewing them as symbols of exploitation rather than development.

The Baloch Liberation Army: A Major Insurgent Force

The BLA is one of the most prominent insurgent groups in Pakistan, responsible for high-profile attacks on security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, particularly Chinese nationals and CPEC projects. Its roots trace back to the broader Baloch nationalist movement that began in the 1940s, intensifying after Balochistan’s contentious accession to Pakistan in 1948. The group formally emerged in the early 2000s, advocating for an independent Baloch state.

Organizational Structure and Notable Attacks

The BLA operates in a decentralized, cell-based structure with various commanders leading insurgent operations. Over time, splinter groups such as the United Baloch Army (UBA) and Baloch Republican Army (BRA) have emerged, occasionally coordinating under broader alliances like the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS). Key figures associated with the BLA include Aslam Baloch, a top commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

The group has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly attacks, including:

  • The 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.
  • The 2019 attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar targeting Chinese nationals.
  • Repeated sabotage of railway lines, power grids, and ambushes on security forces.

Global Terror Designation and Regional Impact

The BLA has been designated a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In 2019, the U.S. State Department included the group in its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing its repeated attacks on civilians and security forces.

Pakistan has frequently accused foreign intelligence agencies of backing the BLA, particularly in light of its strained relations with India and Afghanistan. However, definitive proof of state sponsorship remains a matter of debate on global platforms.

The Growing Threat

Experts warn that the BLA’s evolving tactics, including suicide bombings and large-scale hostage situations like the Jaffar Express hijacking, indicate a shift toward more coordinated insurgent strategies. The group’s resistance to CPEC projects has further complicated Pakistan’s efforts to integrate Balochistan into national development frameworks. Despite intensified military operations in the region, the insurgency persists, highlighting deep-seated grievances that many argue require political solutions beyond military crackdowns.

Filed under

Baloch Liberation Army Balochistan insurgency BLA attack Jaffar Express hijacking

