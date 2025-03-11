Home
Baloch Militants Attack Train in Pakistan, Take Over 100 Hostages

The incident occurred when the train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, came under gunfire from armed militants.

Baloch Militants Attack Train in Pakistan, Take Over 100 Hostages


Separatist militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) targeted a passenger train in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, injuring the train driver and claiming to have taken over 100 passengers, including security personnel, hostage.

The incident occurred when the train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, came under gunfire from armed militants. Railway officials confirmed the attack, stating that the assailants opened fire as the train was passing through a remote area of Balochistan, a province that has long been plagued by separatist insurgencies.

According to reports, the train driver sustained injuries during the attack. The militants, after overpowering security personnel on board, claimed to have taken more than 100 passengers hostage.

BLA Claims Responsibility

The Baloch Liberation Army, a militant separatist group seeking greater autonomy for Balochistan, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. The group asserted that among the hostages were active-duty personnel from the Pakistani military, police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), all of whom were reportedly traveling to Punjab on leave.

The BLA has been involved in several attacks targeting government installations, security forces, and infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The group has accused the Pakistani government of exploiting Balochistan’s resources while neglecting the region’s development and autonomy demands.

Pakistani authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the situation, but security forces have reportedly been mobilized to rescue the hostages. Balochistan’s Home Minister has called the attack an act of “terrorism” and vowed a swift response.

This latest attack underscores the continuing security challenges in Balochistan, where separatist groups have been waging an armed insurgency against the state for decades. The province, rich in natural resources, remains a focal point of unrest, with militant groups demanding independence or greater control over local affairs.

The Pakistani government has faced criticism for its handling of the insurgency, with human rights organizations frequently highlighting alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

(This is a developing story)

