Baloch Separatists Declare Push for Independence; Seek Global Support Amid Rising Conflict

In a bold and highly charged announcement, Baloch separatist leaders have declared what they say is a crucial step toward an independent Balochistan. In a statement released amid reports of intensified conflict in the region, the group said it has claimed independence from Pakistan and is calling on India, the United Nations, and the international community to formally recognize their new state.

Describing Pakistan as a “collapsing terrorist state,” the statement claimed that a transitional government of the “Democratic Republic of Balochistan” would soon be announced.

“We Request India to Allow Embassy in Delhi”

The Baloch group appealed directly to the Indian government, requesting permission to establish official diplomatic representation in New Delhi.

“We have claimed our independence and we request India to allow Balochistan’s official office, and embassy in Delhi,” the statement said.

This is a significant political request, considering India has long expressed concern over human rights violations in Balochistan but has not formally supported Baloch separatism.

UN Asked to Recognize Balochistan’s Independence

The group also issued a passionate appeal to the United Nations, asking for urgent action to recognize the region’s independence and hold a global meeting for support.

“We also ask the United Nations to recognise the independence of the Democratic Republic of Balochistan and call a meeting of all UN members to lend your support for recognition,” the statement added.

Further, they demanded the release of international funds to support the creation of a national currency and official documents for citizens.

“There must be a release of billions of funds for currency, and passport printing,” it said.

Call for UN Peacekeepers and Pakistani Withdrawal

In one of the most direct parts of the statement, the Baloch separatists asked the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces into Balochistan immediately and demanded that all Pakistani military forces vacate the region.

“We also urge the UN to immediately send its peace keeping missions in Balochistan and ask Pakistan’s occupational army to vacate the territories, air space and sea of Balochistan and leave all the weapons, and property in Balochistan,” they said.

They also demanded the removal of all non-Baloch individuals from military, intelligence, and civil administrative roles.

“All non-Baloch personnel in the army, frontier corps, police, military intelligence, ISI, and civil administration must leave Balochistan immediately,” the statement insisted.

A New Government and Parade Planned

According to the announcement, preparations are underway to establish a transitional government for the proposed new nation. They also promised representation for Baloch women in the future government.

“The control of Balochistan will soon be handed over to the new government of independent Balochistan state and a transitional conclusive interim government will soon be announced. Representation of Baloch women in the cabinet is the fulfilment of commitment to our nation,” they stated.

Additionally, the group plans to hold a state ceremony to mark what it describes as the beginning of a new era.

“The state ceremony of the independence government of Balochistan will take place soon. We invite the head of the states of our friendly countries to witness the national parade and bless us,” the announcement said.

Reports of Street Fighting and Escalating Conflict

The statement claims that armed resistance has escalated, and that Baloch fighters are now engaged in street battles with Pakistani forces in certain regions.

“Baloch freedom fighters have intensified their Liberation war and street fighting in some parts of Pakistan army is reported,” it said.

According to the group, local support for the separatist movement remains strong.

“The Baloch public showed their full support to Baloch freedom fighters,” they noted.

However, they also acknowledged the growing demands of the conflict.

“As war gets intensified, Baloch freedom fighters require heavy weapons ammunition and air backing,” the statement added, suggesting a possible call for international military assistance.