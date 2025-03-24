Police in Balochistan’s Panjgur district resorted to tear gas and force to disperse protesters as a shutter-down strike entered its third consecutive day.

Police in Balochistan’s Panjgur district resorted to tear gas and force to disperse protesters as a shutter-down strike entered its third consecutive day. The protest, led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has seen similar demonstrations across various cities in Balochistan, with supporters demanding an end to the alleged repression by state forces. The strike follows the recent arrests of BYC leadership and a police crackdown on a sit-in protest in Quetta, according to a report by Dawn.

Escalation of Protests and Alleged Police Brutality

Tensions escalated after the arrest of BYC chief organiser Dr. Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists from their protest camp on Quetta’s Sariab Road. The arrest came a day after the group claimed that three protesters had died due to police action.

The BYC took to social media, stating that the Panjgur protest had reached its third day “amid firing and state violence,” reiterating demands for an end to enforced disappearances and state repression.

Similar protests were reported in Kalat, where demonstrators chanted slogans condemning enforced disappearances and police brutality. The BYC described the movement as part of a “growing wave of resistance” against the government’s crackdown.

In Quetta, security forces allegedly opened fire on demonstrators, leaving several critically injured. The BYC posted visuals of the wounded, declaring, “The state’s repression is intensifying, stand with us against this tyranny.”

Restricted Access to Detained Activists

Mahrang Baloch’s family has faced difficulties in meeting her following her detention. Her sister, Nadia Baloch, revealed in a post on X that she was allowed to meet Mahrang only after three hours of pleading, while their younger sister, Iqra, was denied access. “After pleading for three hours and threatening jail staff that I would go on a hunger strike outside if I wasn’t allowed to meet my sister Mahrang Baloch, I was finally permitted to see her but only for a couple of minutes,” Nadia stated.

Despite her imprisonment, Mahrang remained resolute. “Tell my nation to stay strong, continue their peaceful protests and marches for justice,” she conveyed through her sister. Reports indicate that Mahrang’s lawyer has also been denied access for two days, while she has been kept separate from other prisoners. Concerned about the fate of the deceased protesters, Mahrang reportedly feared they would be buried without recognition. “Every possible effort is being made to intimidate us, but we will not back down from the struggle for our rights and justice,” she declared.

International Outcry and Calls for Justice

The detention of Mahrang Baloch has sparked international criticism. Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed deep concern over her arrest, emphasizing the significance of her activism. “She represents millions of voiceless people—women and children—who are facing human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is her right to protest and speak out for the most vulnerable people—and she must be immediately released. I stand with Mahrang Baloch,” Malala stated on X.

Meanwhile, international human rights lawyer Kurtulus Bastimar announced that he was taking the issue of Mahrang’s “arbitrary arrest and detention” to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. With growing domestic and international pressure, the situation remains tense as calls for justice and accountability continue to rise.

