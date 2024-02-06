Baloch Yakjehti Committee To Run 'EndBalochGenocide' Campaign Against Pakistan Atrocities

Following continuous atrocities against the Baloch people in Pakistan, the human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee announced on Tuesday a social media campaign to raise awareness about the ‘enforced disappearances’ and ‘extrajudicial killings’ of Baloch individuals. The campaign, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., employs the hashtag #EndBalochGenocide.

In a statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, “We are initiating a social media campaign to highlight the alleged fake encounters involving forcibly disappeared persons. The increasing extrajudicial killings of Baloch individuals in clandestine locations are indicative of a systematic genocide. We urge individuals from all spheres of life to join us in advocating for the preservation of the Baloch Nation.”

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged people to participate in the campaign and condemn the atrocities committed by Pakistani authorities against the Baloch community. “The surge in extrajudicial killings of forcibly disappeared individuals in Balochistan necessitates immediate action. Join @BalochYakjehtiC in condemning these state-sponsored atrocities and demanding justice for the Baloch Nation,” Mahrang Baloch shared on social media.

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee held a press conference at Civil Hospital Quetta on Monday, condemning the purported fake encounters involving missing persons. Family members of the victims attended the conference, echoing the call for justice. Activist Mahrang Baloch addressed the media, shedding light on the concerning trend of extrajudicial killings. Despite peaceful appeals made during the Long March, Pakistani authorities have ignored the grievances of missing persons’ families, Mahrang emphasized.

During the press conference, Mahrang challenged the narrative put forth by Pakistani forces and agencies during extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. She pointed out the lack of evidence to support terrorism allegations and criticized the state for justifying the actions of armed groups. Mahrang condemned the false narrative of missing persons hiding in the mountains, labeling it as a pretext for the ongoing Baloch genocide.

In the wake of the recent Mach incident, Mahrang disclosed that five bodies had been recovered, with four identified by relatives who were previously forcibly disappeared by state agencies. Concerns linger regarding the fifth body, raising suspicions of another victim of enforced disappearance.

Baloch activists are rallying for international intervention to address the ongoing genocide of their community members. They are calling on the United Nations and human rights organizations to hold Pakistani authorities accountable for crimes committed in Balochistan. Activists advocate for a comprehensive investigation led by the United Nations Working Group to uncover the truth.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s most underdeveloped region, has been marred by alleged atrocities perpetrated by the country’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), including abductions, killings, and torture. The pervasive injustice and profound sense of alienation have prompted some Baloch individuals to resort to violence, targeting Pakistani Army personnel and Chinese interests in the region.