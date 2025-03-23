Home
Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang's Detention By Pakistani Authorities

The arrest has sparked outrage among human rights defenders and international observers, raising concerns about the ongoing suppression of dissent in Balochistan.

Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang’s Detention By Pakistani Authorities

Balochistan Activist Iqra Baloch Condemns Sister Mahrang's Detention By Pakistani Authorities


Baloch activist Iqra Baloch has strongly condemned the detention of her sister, prominent human rights advocate Mahrang Baloch, who was taken into custody by Pakistani authorities on Saturday morning.

The arrest has sparked outrage among human rights defenders and international observers, raising concerns about the ongoing suppression of dissent in Balochistan.

A Painful Reminder of the Past

Iqra Baloch took to social media to share the distressing experience of visiting Hudda Jail, where she was denied permission to see her sister. The moment brought back painful childhood memories for her. She recalled, “A visit to Hudda Jail today reminded me of a painful memory from childhood when I stood at the same place to see my father behind bars. 18 years ago, it was my father. It is my sister today. Back then, @MahrangBaloch_ was by our side but today, NO! We weren’t allowed to meet her.”

Her statement underscores the generational struggle that her family has endured in the fight for Baloch rights, highlighting a persistent pattern of state repression.

Lack of Transparency and Growing Concerns

Prior to her visit to the prison, Iqra had expressed frustration over the lack of information about her sister’s detention. Posting on X, she revealed that both Mahrang and their younger sister had been taken by the police without any explanation. “10 hours, and still no information! We have not been given a copy of the FIR. Only hearing she is being held in Hudda District Prison, but we have no right to meet her. @EUPakistan,” she wrote, appealing for international intervention.

The Pakistani authorities’ refusal to provide clarity on the arrest has only fueled concerns about the treatment of Baloch activists. The secrecy surrounding the case has intensified fears of mistreatment and unlawful detention.

International Condemnation and Calls for Action

The arrest has drawn widespread criticism from international human rights defenders. Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, condemned the crackdown on protesters in Quetta and raised concerns about the targeting of activists in Balochistan. “Very concerned by reports that Mahrang Baloch and a number of other HRDs have been arrested in Balochistan following a crackdown on Baloch Yakjehti Committee protesters in Quetta,” she stated.

Mahrang Baloch, a leading voice in the human rights movement, was reportedly forcefully dragged and arrested along with several others. The incident has further intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s approach to handling dissent in the region. As pressure mounts from both local and international organizations, the focus remains on securing the release of Mahrang Baloch and ensuring the protection of activists fighting for justice in Balochistan.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Senator JD Vance’s Wife Usha Vance To Visit Greenland On High-Profile Trip

 

