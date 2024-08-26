Balochistan Attack: 23 Pakistani Passengers Shot Following Identity Verification

Armed assailants killed at least 23 people from Pakistan’s Punjab in Balochistan’s Musakhel district on Monday, according to reports from Pakistan’s Dawn. The attackers targeted travelers on an inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham area, stopping trucks and buses, evacuating the passengers, and then executing them after checking their identities.

Assistant Commissioner of Musakhail, Najeeb Kakar, revealed that the attackers set fire to 10 vehicles during the assault. Both police and Levies officials responded to the scene to investigate the violence.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, condemned the act as “terrorism” and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He assured that the Balochistan government would pursue the terrorists and their facilitators with the intent of bringing them to justice.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also denounced the attack. In a statement on X, he expressed deep sorrow and regret, emphasizing that the government would ensure that those responsible would face severe consequences. Tarar also extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

This tragic incident follows a similar attack in April, where nine passengers from Punjab were killed after being forcibly removed from a bus near Noshki. Additionally, in another incident, six laborers from Punjab were murdered in Turbat, Balochistan’s Kech district, in targeted killings attributed to ethnic motivations.

The Balochistan government and federal officials are calling for increased security and investigation to address and prevent further violence in the region.

