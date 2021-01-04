About 11 Hazara Shia muslim coal miners have been shot dead in in Pakistan by gunmen. ISIL (ISIS group) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a shocking incident that has jostled the international community, a group of minority Hazara Shia muslim coal miners have been shot dead in in Pakistan by gunmen. The attack, which took place on Sunday near the Mach coalfield, has killed about 11 Hazara Shia coal miners.

Condemning the incident, Pak PM Imran Khan has tweeted that the condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Baluchistan is yet another “cowardly inhuman act of terrorism’. He further shared that he has asked Frontier Constabulary to use all resources to apprehend those killers.

Speaking about the incident, which is seen as a cold-blooded murder, Pakistani police and paramilitary officer Moazzam Ali Jatoi has revealed that the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and shot fire on them. While six of them died on the spot, five others died on their way to the hospital.

He further said that the initial investigation has revealed that the attackers identified the miners belonging to Shia muslim community and executed them. They left the others unharmed.

In a video footage running on some of the local Pakistani channels, security troops can be seen diverting traffic, guiding ambulances to pick up the bodies and conducting a search operation in the mountainous region. ISIL (ISIS group) has claimed responsibility for the attack.