Balochistan: Terrorists storm 5-star hotel in Pakistan’s Gwadar: At least three gunmen have attacked a 5-star hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan on Saturday, May 11. Preliminary reports suggest 3 armed gunmen inside the hotel in the port city of Gwadar, ANI reported. It has been also reported that the gunshots can be heard from inside. More details awaited. The Pakistani media recently quoted authorities in Gwadar saying that majority of the guests were taken out safely from Pearl Continental Hotel. The reports also claimed that the armed terrorists still holed up in one of the floors.

