Balochistan’s Struggle For Independence: Why Pakistan’s Largest Province Wants Freedom

Balochistan, the largest but most backward province of Pakistan, has been at the epicenter of political and historical controversy over its annexation in 1948.

Balochistan, the largest but most backward province of Pakistan, has been at the epicenter of political and historical controversy over its annexation in 1948. Most historians and political commentators hold the view that Balochistan was never part of Pakistan’s plan and was forcibly integrated against the will of the Baloch people.

Historical Context: A Separate Identity

Prior to the establishment of Pakistan in 1947, Balochistan wasn’t included as part of British India like Punjab or Sindh. Balochistan was rather split into separate princely states, and the most important among those was the Khanate of Kalat. It was in a treaty with the British and was allowed autonomy by a treaty. With the departure of the British from the region in 1947, Kalat became independent on August 11, 1947, shortly before Pakistan actually came into existence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan, initially hoped to keep Balochistan as a separate state. Even the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had allegedly promised Baloch chiefs that their independence would be guaranteed. But in March 1948, Pakistan annexed Kalat forcibly, which de facto brought the whole of Balochistan within its fold.

Forcible Annexation and Resistance

The annexation was resisted by the local leaders and people. The brother of Khan of Kalat, Prince Abdul Karim, led a rebellion against the Pakistan military occupation. There have been many insurgencies in Balochistan since then, as Baloch nationalists resist what they see as an unjust annexation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan’s military has responded with crackdowns, enforced disappearances, and suppression of political activism demanding Baloch rights. Human rights organizations usually reference cases of extrajudicial executions, abductions, and suppression of freedom of speech in the region.

Political and Economic Marginalization

Despite being rich in natural resources—especially natural gas, coal, and minerals—Balochistan remains Pakistan’s most neglected province. The revenue generated from Balochistan’s resources is primarily used to develop other regions, while the local population suffers from extreme poverty, lack of education, and inadequate healthcare.

The Baloch people have long demanded a fair share of their resources, but successive Pakistani governments have largely ignored their pleas. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through Balochistan’s Gwadar port, is another example of how the province’s resources are being exploited for the benefit of others while the local Baloch population remains deprived.

Cultural and Linguistic Differences

Balochistan has a distinct cultural and linguistic identity that differs significantly from Pakistan’s dominant Punjabi and Urdu-speaking population. Balochi and Brahui are the main languages spoken in the region, and Baloch traditions, customs, and tribal structures set them apart from the rest of Pakistan.

Many Baloch nationalists argue that their culture and language are being systematically suppressed in favour of Urdu, leading to a loss of identity. The imposition of centralized policies and a lack of representation in the federal government further fuel the feeling of alienation among the Baloch people.

The Case for Independence

Given its historical status as an independent entity, the forced annexation, continued suppression, and exploitation of resources, many argue that Balochistan should never have been part of Pakistan. The province has long sought autonomy, if not full independence, to regain control over its resources and determine its own political future.

International human rights organizations and Baloch activists continue to call for global attention to the plight of the Baloch people. Some even argue that a referendum should be held under international supervision to allow Balochistan’s people to decide their own fate.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Train Hijacking: 155 Hostages Rescued, 27 Rebels Killed In Fierce Gunfight