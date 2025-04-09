Bangladesh Appoints Khalilur Rahman As National Security Adviser

Dr. Khalilur Rahman, who has been serving as the Chief Adviser’s High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and Priority Affairs, has now taken on a new role. On Wednesday, he was officially appointed as the National Security Adviser of Bangladesh.

Dr. Khalilur Rahman, who has been serving as the Chief Adviser’s High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and Priority Affairs, has now taken on a new role. On Wednesday, he was officially appointed as the National Security Adviser of Bangladesh.

He will continue his existing duties as High Representative on the Rohingya issue, while also assisting the Chief Adviser in matters related to the Ministry of Defence.

A Trusted Figure with a Proven Track Record

Expressing his gratitude following the announcement, Dr. Rahman said, “I am very grateful to the Honourable Chief Adviser for his continued trust and confidence. I am fully aware of the gravity of my responsibilities and will do my utmost to uphold and advance our national interest.”

Dr. Rahman began his career in public service in 1979 after topping the first regular civil service examination held post-independence in 1977.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over the years, he held key roles in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also represented Bangladesh at the United Nations in New York through the Permanent Mission.

In 1991, he transitioned to the UN Secretariat where he served as a Special Adviser. His tenure at the UN spanned 25 years, during which he took on several senior roles.

In November 2024, he was appointed as the High Representative with the status and privileges of an Adviser—an appointment that further solidified his standing in national and international affairs.

An Academic Foundation Rooted in Excellence

Dr. Rahman’s academic credentials are as distinguished as his diplomatic career.

He ranked first in his MA Economics class at Dhaka University in 1977. Between 1980 and 1983, he pursued further studies at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

There, he earned an MA in Law and Diplomacy and went on to complete a PhD in Economics.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations