Amid rising political and social unrest, senior officers of the Bangladesh Army have rejected claims of a rift between the military and the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

A senior Bangladesh Army officer on Monday condemned what he said was the “unacceptable” practice of India “pushing in” undocumented Bangladeshis back across the border, reports say. Brigadier General Md Nazim-ud-Daula, Director of the Military Operations Directorate, said that Bangladesh’s border-guarding force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), has so far managed the situation effectively, but the army is “prepared to step in if necessary”.

“The BGB handles the issue effectively. However, the army is prepared to step in if needed or upon government instruction,” he reportedly said, adding that the practice of “pushing in” undocumented individuals was not acceptable.

His remarks come against the backdrop of New Delhi rounding up Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally within Indian borders and handing them over to BGB personnel. As per 2016 government estimates, there are around 20 million illegal immigrants in India, many of whom are from Bangladesh.

Reports suggest Nazim-ud-Daula further claimed that while the BGB manages the issue in compliance with international protocols, any illegal immigration between the two nations must be resolved through diplomatic channels. “We do not engage in push-ins like India but believe in resolving issues through diplomacy,” Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) said, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman are engaged in diplomatic communications with Indian officials on the matter.

No Rift Between Military and Government, Bangladeshi Army Says

Amid rising political and social unrest, senior officers of the Bangladesh Army have rejected claims of a rift between the military and the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. This comes after reports emerged of tensions over a proposal to establish a “humanitarian corridor” to Myanmar.

Brigadier General Nazim-ud-Daula has reportedly insisted that both the government and the army are working together closely. “The government and the Bangladesh Army are working in close coordination and complementing each other,” he said, according to Dhaka-based The Daily Star. “There is no reason to interpret it otherwise.”

He compared the situation to misunderstandings that can arise within families, asserting that disagreements among stakeholders during the governance process do not signify conflict. Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam further added, “Let me be clear—the Bangladesh army will never be involved in any action that could compromise national security.”

Tensions Over Myanmar Corridor Proposal

The controversy over the “humanitarian corridor” to Myanmar surfaced when Yunus reportedly backed the proposal without consulting the army. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is believed to have rejected the idea, calling it a “bloody corridor.” This led to speculation of a rift, but army officials have since downplayed the rumours, insisting that both branches of the government are aligned on matters of national security.

Yunus Vows to Safeguard Minority Rights Amid Constitutional Reforms

In a separate development, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus claimed that any constitutional reforms under his interim government would protect religious freedoms and the rights of minorities. Yunus made the statement during a meeting with Stephen Schneck, Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

“We are striving hard to build religious harmony in the country,” Yunus reportedly said, adding that the government was committed to safeguarding the religious freedom of every citizen.

In light of recent attacks on religious minorities, particularly the Hindu community, Yunus said any constitutional amendments would prioritize these protections. “Minorities will continue to enjoy the same rights as the majority Muslim population,” he said, in assurances that come after a series of incidents targetting religious minorities following the political upheaval that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Protests Continue Amid Growing Discontent with Yunus Government

Public Sector Strikes and Political Uncertainty

Meanwhile, public sector workers, including thousands of primary school teachers, have continued their protests against the interim government led by Yunus. The protests, which began over a government ordinance allowing the dismissal of public servants for misconduct, have intensified, with workers demanding its immediate withdrawal, Reuters reported.

In response to protests from the National Board of Revenue employees, the interim government was forced to reverse an order to dissolve the tax body, causing some relief among the workers. However, unrest continues as government employees stage demonstrations.

Opposition Parties Demand Immediate Elections

The interim government, which took power in August 2023 after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has faced significant opposition. Various political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have called for parliamentary elections by December. However, Yunus has suggested that elections might only be held by mid-2026, prompting further political tensions.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, the Planning Adviser in Yunus’ cabinet, dismissed rumors of Yunus’ resignation, reportedly saying, “We are not going anywhere till our job is done,” despite mounting pressure for a more immediate resolution to the political crisis.

Speculation Over Yunus’s Resignation

Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, dismissed rumours that Yunus would step down, calling it a “complete drama” meant to divert attention from the army’s push for elections by the end of 2025, news agency ANI reported. Sikri told the agency that these rumours were meant to overshadow the army’s demands regarding the election timeline, which have put additional pressure on the Yunus-led government.