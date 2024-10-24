Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bangladesh Chatra League Faces Ban After Violent Crackdown On Protests: Awami League’s Setback Explained

Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday banned Bangladesh Chatra League, the student organization of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, Awami League, after a demand by a student group that led the July-August uprising.

The government, under the powers provided in sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the “Anti-Terrorism Act 2009”, banned Bangladesh Awami League’s fraternal organization “Bangladesh Chatra League,” said the Bangladesh Home Ministry in an official order. A copy of the order was obtained by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the group that led the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, announced a five-point demand, including the resignation of Bangladesh President, Mohammed Shahabuddin. The demands also included banning Awami League’s student organization, Bangladesh Chatra League.

“At various times since the independence of Bangladesh, especially during the last 15 years of dictatorial rule, the Bangladesh Chatra League, the fraternal organization of Bangladesh Awami League, has been involved in various public security-related activities including killings, torture, harassment in common rooms, trading of seats in dormitories, gangs, rape and sexual harassment,” said an order issued by the Bangladesh Home Ministry.

“Documentary information regarding these have been published in all the major media of the country and in some terrorist incidents, the leaders and workers of the organization have also been proved in the criminal court,” the order issued on Wednesday evening said.

According to the official order, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders-workers attacked the protesting students and general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks during the anti-discrimination student movement from July 15.

The official order stated, “During the anti-discrimination student movements from 15 July 2024, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders-workers attacked the protesting students and general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks and killed hundreds of innocent students and persons and endangered the lives of many more people.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 Awami League Bangladesh Chatra League Bangladesh Home Ministry Bangladesh Interim Government Sheikh Hasina
