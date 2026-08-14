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Home > World News > Bangladesh Cleric Enayet Ullah Abbasi Spews Hatred Against PM Modi, India: Who is He?

Bangladesh Cleric Enayet Ullah Abbasi Spews Hatred Against PM Modi, India: Who is He?

The cleric is the face of a YouTube channel called “Abbasi Tv LTD” and has repeatedly been accused in media reports of making anti-India and radical Islamist remarks. Abbasi's previous remarks have reportedly included threats against India and provocative remarks concerning Hindus and Indian political leaders.

Abbasi completed his studies at a university in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Abbasi is known for making provocative statements against India in the past.
Abbasi completed his studies at a university in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Abbasi is known for making provocative statements against India in the past.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 11:57 IST

A video of a Bangladeshi Cleric has gone viral wherein he could be seen spreading hatred against Indian PM Narendra Modi and India. The cleric in question has been identified as Enayet Ullah Abbasi . “We will break the back of Hindutva supporters,” he was apparently heard in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

The video allegedly contained inflammatory remarks against India, Hindus and PM Narendra Modi.
In the video, the cleric allegedly has threatened Hindutva supporters and speaks of Muslims entering India from Bangladesh.

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He also reportedly said that he would remove Hindu idols from Bangladesh and send them to India.

The cleric is the face of a YouTube channel called “Abbasi Tv LTD” and has repeatedly been accused in media reports of making anti-India and radical Islamist remarks. Abbasi’s previous remarks have reportedly included threats against India and provocative remarks concerning Hindus and Indian political leaders.

The latest video has triggered outrage on social media, with users raising concerns over extremist rhetoric from Bangladesh.

Who is Enayet Ullah Abbasi ?

Enayet Ullah Abbasi is an Islamic scholar known for his extremist views and bashing against India. Reports suggest, Abbasi completed his studies at a university in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Abbasi is known for making provocative statements against India in the past. Abbasi has a significant public following in Bangladesh. He claims to have delivered at least 500 speeches and has more than 2 million followers on social platforms, reflecting his wide reach and influence. The cleric is also said to author over 15 books establishing his presence as a religious speaker and writer. Contrary to his public speeches, the cleric claims to spread authentic teachings of Islam and promote peace and harmony, and understanding in society. 

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Bangladesh Cleric Enayet Ullah Abbasi Spews Hatred Against PM Modi, India: Who is He?
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