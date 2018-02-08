Bangladesh is on high alert before comes a verdict on the former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia who has been convicted in an embezzlement of a trust's money. Zia's elder son is also alleged to be involved in the scam. The punishment for a conviction is life in prison.

Amidst the high alert in Bangladesh, The former Prime Minister and opposition leader Zia has been convicted in a politically sensitive corruption case. The former Prime Minister has been sentenced to five-year jail term from a court in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. According to reports, Zia is involved in embezzling $248,154 from an orphanage built during her last premiership in 2001-2006. Zia’s elder son is also involved in the scam. The punishment for a conviction is life in prison. The situation in the capital is tense with the police patrolling across the country. Ahead of the verdict, hundreds of its supporters have been also arrested.

According to the reports, Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Court-5 sentenced the two-time former Prime Minister to the five-year imprisonment. Zia is a member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is country’s main opposition party. Along with five others, Zia was accused of embezzling an orphanage’s funds. Four others, including Zia’s son, have been sentenced to a 10-year jail term after being convicted in a politically sensitive case ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held later this year.

(Updating…)