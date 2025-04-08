Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Bangladesh Cracks Down On Pro-Gaza Protest Violence; 49 Arrested, Raids Continue

Bangladesh Cracks Down On Pro-Gaza Protest Violence; 49 Arrested, Raids Continue

Protests had erupted across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, on Monday against Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Bangladesh Cracks Down On Pro-Gaza Protest Violence; 49 Arrested, Raids Continue


Bangladesh police have swiftly moved to take action over the violent and unlawful events that unfolded during the pro-Gaza protests in several cities on Monday.
These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As of now, at least 49 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents. The police have acted swiftly, and two cases have been formally filed. Further investigations are underway, and additional cases are in the process of being filed against those responsible for these reprehensible acts”, the statement said.

“In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators. Additionally, our law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended,” it added.

“We urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward. Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable”, the statement said.

Protests had erupted across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, on Monday against Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Various political, social, cultural, religious, and professional organizations protested on the streets of Dhaka.

Organizers said they were holding the demonstrations as part of a global campaign to protest the brutal attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Students have boycotted classes and exams to participate in protests.

Officials and professionals also observed strikes. The organizers had urged the people to boycott Israeli goods.

Protesters have strongly criticized the United States for supporting Israel in its attacks on Gaza, as well as the silence of organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League.

(Inputs from ANI)

