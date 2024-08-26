Bangladesh Dismisses Diplomats in India Amid Political Turmoil

The interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in India who served as the First Secretary (Press).

The interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in India. Shaban Mahmud, who served as the First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and Ranjan Sen, holding the same position at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, have been relieved of their duties by order of the interim government.

Decision follows recent upheaval

This decision follows the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, which culminated in the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The political turmoil, characterized by widespread protests and violence, led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country under dramatic circumstances.

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina, aged 76, escaped Bangladesh by helicopter and sought refuge in India as protestors took control of Dhaka’s streets. Her 15-year tenure was marred by allegations of human rights violations, and her departure came amid severe unrest that claimed over 450 lives.

Despite the turmoil and Hasina’s flight, Yunus has assured that his administration will uphold cordial international relations. In a recent televised address, Yunus stated, “We will maintain friendly relations with all countries.”

In his message to the international community earlier this month, Yunus emphasized the need for continued support in rebuilding Bangladesh and facilitating its transition to a fully functional democracy. He reiterated that Bangladesh would continue to advocate for multilateralism, with the United Nations playing a central role in its foreign policy.