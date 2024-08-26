Monday, August 26, 2024

Bangladesh Dismisses Diplomats in India Amid Political Turmoil

The interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in India who served as the First Secretary (Press).

Bangladesh Dismisses Diplomats in India Amid Political Turmoil

The interim government of Bangladesh has dismissed two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in India. Shaban Mahmud, who served as the First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and Ranjan Sen, holding the same position at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, have been relieved of their duties by order of the interim government.

Decision follows recent upheaval

This decision follows the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, which culminated in the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The political turmoil, characterized by widespread protests and violence, led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country under dramatic circumstances.

MUST READ: Tamil Nadu: Explosion In Dindigul Claims Two Lives

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina, aged 76, escaped Bangladesh by helicopter and sought refuge in India as protestors took control of Dhaka’s streets. Her 15-year tenure was marred by allegations of human rights violations, and her departure came amid severe unrest that claimed over 450 lives.

Despite the turmoil and Hasina’s flight, Yunus has assured that his administration will uphold cordial international relations. In a recent televised address, Yunus stated, “We will maintain friendly relations with all countries.”

In his message to the international community earlier this month, Yunus emphasized the need for continued support in rebuilding Bangladesh and facilitating its transition to a fully functional democracy. He reiterated that Bangladesh would continue to advocate for multilateralism, with the United Nations playing a central role in its foreign policy.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Incident In New Mustafabad

Tags:

Bangladesh Bangladesh High Commission First Secretary (Press) Interim Government New Delhi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
addBlock

Recent Post

Balochistan Attack: 23 Pakistani Passengers Shot Following Identity Verification

Balochistan Attack: 23 Pakistani Passengers Shot Following Identity Verification

BJP Government Announces 5 New Districts In Ladakh, Ahead Assembly Elections

BJP Government Announces 5 New Districts In Ladakh, Ahead Assembly Elections

East Delhi Tragedy: Speeding Truck Claims Lives Of Three Homeless People

East Delhi Tragedy: Speeding Truck Claims Lives Of Three Homeless People

J-K Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidates For 44 Constituencies

J-K Elections 2024: BJP Announces Candidates For 44 Constituencies

Five Arrested for Firing in the Air Following Quarrel Outside Satya Niketan Cafe in Delhi

Five Arrested for Firing in the Air Following Quarrel Outside Satya Niketan Cafe in Delhi

7 Parappana Agrahara Jail Officials Suspended After Viral Photo of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

7 Parappana Agrahara Jail Officials Suspended After Viral Photo of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

North Korea Unveils New “Suicide Drone” Amid Speculation of Russian Influence; Kim Jong Un Oversees Test

North Korea Unveils New “Suicide Drone” Amid Speculation of Russian Influence; Kim Jong Un Oversees...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox