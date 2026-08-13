Bangladesh Faces Severe Power Crisis, Appeals To India For Additional Fuel

Bangladesh is currently grappling with a severe electricity crisis, as power generation has plummeted to approximately 13,000 megawatts against a daily peak demand of 18,000 megawatts. Several parts of the country witnessing power outages stretching to 9 to 10 hours. This widening gap of 5,000 megawatts has forced the government to seek emergency fuel assistance from neighbouring India to stabilize the national grid and mitigate the impact of ongoing energy shortages.

Electricity Supply Falls Short of Demand

The country is currently facing a critical energy shortfall, with available electricity supply failing to meet the national demand of 18,000 megawatts. This deficit of roughly 5,000 megawatts has placed immense strain on Bangladesh’s power infrastructure, leading to concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of current generation levels and the immediate availability of essential fuels required to keep power plants operational.

Bangladesh Seeks Additional Diesel From India

Bangladesh’s Power Minister, Iqbal Hassan Mamud, met with India’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi to ease the fuel shortage in the country. During the discussions, Minister Mamud leveraged the existing cross-border diesel pipeline arrangement between the two nations, formally requesting additional shipments of diesel. This move is intended to serve as a stopgap measure to meet immediate energy requirements while domestic production remains hampered.

Why is Bangladesh Facing Power Crisis?

The main reason behind the power crisis is a shortage of natural gas, a key fuel for Bangladesh’s electricity generation. The shortage has been compounded by disruptions at a natural gas terminal operated by an American company following a fire on July 21. The disruption has further tightened gas supplies available for power generation at a time when electricity demand remains high. Adverse weather conditions have stranded several vessels carrying Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at sea, preventing critical imports from reaching the national supply chain during a period of high demand.

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